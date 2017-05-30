Aberdeen Proving Ground Memorial to Fallen Workers Unveiled

From the APG Centennial Celebration Association:

A new memorial honoring military, civilian, and contract workers at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) who have lost their lives in the conduct of their missions, was erected at Festival Park in Aberdeen and is being unveiled May 31, 2017, at 1100.

The APG Memorial recognizes those who lost their lives while serving at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Edgewood Arsenal over this last century. The Dedication Ceremony on May 31 will be attended by a host of military leaders and families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

What: Aberdeen Proving Ground Memorial Dedication Ceremony

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

Where: 44 N. Parke Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001

The APG Memorial was created by the APG Centennial Celebration Association (ACCA), a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating APG’s 100 years of world-changing technology development. ACCA’s long-term goal is to create a permanent APG Technology Heritage Education Center. To learn more about ACCA and the APG Centennial, visit www.apg100.org.