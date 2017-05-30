Harford Land Trust Names Kristin Kirkwood New Executive Director

From Harford Land Trust:

Welcome aboard Kristin!

The Harford Land Trust is pleased to announce that Kristin Kirkwood has been selected by the Board of Directors as the third Executive Director in the 26-year history of the organization. Kristin has an impressive background in project management, and has recently earned her Masters in Environmental Sustainability from Harvard University. She has already hit the ground running, having led HLT board members and stakeholders through a new five year strategic plan, and with Peg’s direction has been familiarizing herself with our new ACUB acquisitions. Kristin has a lifelong passion for land preservation and is the eighth generation to live on her family’s farm in the northwestern part of Harford County. You can learn more about her in our upcoming newsetter. We are very excited to have her as a part of the team and wish her the warmest welcome!

A Fond Farewell…

It is with much gratitude and a hint of sadness that HLT announces the retirement of our longtime Executive Director, Peg Niland. Since 2006, Peg has played a critical role in the protection and preservation of many acres of farms, forests, and watershed in Harford County, as well as engaging new audiences, forging new partnerships, and creating successful programs such as our wildlife and land management program. Thankfully she has offered her assistance during the transition and beyond. Her efforts in preserving land and improving the Chesapeake Bay Watershed did not begin with her time here, and they certainly won’t end with her retirement. But we nonetheless take the opportunity to thank her for years of service, dedication, direction, and enthusiasm.

Upcoming Events

Annual Wade-In

Join like minded friends June 24th for the annual Wade-In at Anita C. Come roll up your cuffs and wade on in the Otter Point Creek! The event is from 1-4 pm at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. There will be live animals, face painting, fish seining & printing, free boat rides and more!

Casual Paddle

Join us June 25th for our annual Casual Paddle on Broad Creek. Bring your friends & family and get out on the water! We are meeting at 9:30 am at the Broad Creek Public Landing.