Harford Community College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Nursing Graduates

From Harford Community College:

The spring 2017 Nursing Class Pinning Ceremony for 38 Harford Community College associate degree nursing graduates was held in the Amoss Center on May 18. The event was hosted by the College’s Division of Nursing and Allied Health Professions with Dean Laura Cianelli Preston and its faculty and staff. Shared with family and friends, the ceremony is viewed by most of the graduates as the culmination of their education at HCC. After four semesters of clinical nursing, they enjoyed celebrating with their classmates, who many have come to think of as extended family.

Congratulatory remarks were offered by HCC President Dr. Dianna Phillips and HCC Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Steven Thomas. HCC Board of Trustees Chair Richard Norling attended, as did hundreds of family members and friends of the graduates. In addition to nursing uniforms worn by all graduates, members of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society and the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society wore special cords to designate their membership. Four of the graduates received special awards: the Maryland Nursing Association – District 7 award went to Shajuana Janelle Taylor, the Harford Memorial Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary award went to Rebecca Reitenauer, and Spalding Art and Science Awards went to Lauren Spalt (Art) and Kerri Taylor (Science).

Members of the nursing faculty pinned the HCC nursing pin on each of the graduates and handed each a Florence Nightingale lamp, after which the traditional lighting of the lamps took place. Graduates and all RNs in the audience were asked to recite the International Council of Nurses pledge. The graduates were presented with roses as they exited the stage.

HCC holds pinning ceremonies for associate degree nursing graduates in May, August, and December/January.