Harford Community College Holds 59th Annual Commencement Ceremony

From Harford Community College:

On Thursday, May 25, Harford Community College held its Fifty-Ninth Annual Commencement. In a traditional cap and gown ceremony, more than 400 graduates crossed the stage to receive their associate degree and/or certificate.

Student Marshal Prof. Dorothy E. Miller and Faculty Marshal Prof. Floyd M. Grimm III led the processional. The ceremony began with a welcome from Dr. Dianna G. Phillips, President of Harford Community College. Sydney A. Phipps sang the National Anthem and Mr. Richard D. Norling, Chair, Harford Community College Board of Trustees, gave opening remarks. Harford County Councilman Mr. James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan, Jr. delivered the Commencement Address.

Dr. Steven L. Thomas, Vice President for Academic Affairs, presented the candidates and Dr. Phillips conferred the degrees and certificates. The 1,240 total members of HCC’s Class of 2017 included August and December 2016 graduates and May 2017 candidates for graduation.

Flavio Carretero Garbati, Claire M. Hageman, Xavier Graells Marti, Mark V. Niedzwiecki, Tomas Eduardo Parra Pozo, and Pablo Safont Ferrer received recognition as Honors Program graduates. The Honors Program provides a highly enriched educational experience including greater intellectual and experiential opportunities and challenges, as well as greater in-depth analysis, synthesis, and evaluation of materials.

Academic Achievement Awards were presented to HCC students Gavin B. Adams, Kristen Bechtel, Andrew J. Bova, Lindsey F. Brunson, James G. Butler, Selena R. Campbell, Sean E. Chenworth, Tyler S. Ehinger, Haleh Farahmehr, Katherine M. Flynn, Vickie L. Gillis, Katelyn K. Godwin, Austin Hancock, Jason N. Keefer, Hendrika C. Misciagna, Marina Rubanchenko, Zachary L. Runge, Jaime M. Schultz, and Christina L. Tabler. The Academic Achievement Award is awarded to graduates who have accomplished the highest academic average in credits earned at Harford Community College.

The Outstanding Student Leadership Award was presented to Chandler L. Blake. This award recognizes a student who has made significant overall contributions to the College and community where personal time, effort, and dedication are evident. The student must have earned a minimum GPA of 3.0. Ms. Blake also was selected to give the Student Graduate Address.

At the ceremony, Charles H. Jacobs, Jr. received the Harford Community College Distinguished Alumni Award. The Distinguished Alumni Award was established to honor the achievements of former students who have attained outstanding success in their chosen profession, demonstrated a commitment to the community, and maintained an interest in and service to Harford Community College.

The evening concluded with a reception for the graduates in the Susquehanna Center.