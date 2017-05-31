You are here: Home / Local / New Harford Democratic Club to Meet with Gansler, “Potential Candidate for Maryland Governor”

By 2 Comments

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

Monthly Meeting

Holiday Inn Express
1007 Beards Hill Road
Aberdeen, MD 21001

June 7, 2017
at
7:00 p.m.

Guest speaker Doug Gansler, former Maryland Attorney General & potential candidate for Maryland Governor 2018.
Subject: The past election & the prospects for the future.

Comments

  1. Mr. Jackson says

    Gansler, Kaminetz and Jealous – 3 clowns all running for Larry’s job. This election cycle is going to be hilarious. Can’t wait to see what office Chris/Krist runs for.

    • jean says

      Totally agree with you. With Hogan we have someone interested in the average citizens issues instead of adding more taxes and giving his friends solar rights like O’malley did.

