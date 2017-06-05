Attorney General Frosh: President Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Climate Agreement “is a Betrayal of Our Children and Their Future”

From the Office of the Maryland Attorney General:

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh released the following statement urging the state of Maryland to join the United States Climate Alliance. The Alliance was formed in the immediate aftermath of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord.

“President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, condemned by local, state, national, and international leaders the world over, is a betrayal of our children and their future. It will speed the window slamming shut on our chance to reverse the devastating impacts of climate change before it’s too late. It will also allow other countries to rush in to fill the void left by America’s abdication of leadership. Other nations’ economies and workers will reap the benefits of the clean energy sector jobs, innovation and investment that will mark the rest of the world’s march towards meeting its promises made in Paris.

“We cannot stand by and let this happen. I pledge to continue my efforts to fight the Trump Administration’s efforts to roll back the progress we’ve already made in reducing carbon emissions, and I call upon Maryland to join the United States Climate Alliance. Established by New York, California, and Washington in the hours immediately following President Trump’s decision, this coalition of states is committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking the actions necessary to meet the country’s carbon emission reduction targets. These three initial states represent one-fifth of the nation’s population and account for at least 10% of its greenhouse gas emissions, and their governors have called upon all states to join their effort. Maryland should be next in line. We owe it to our children to remain in the community of nations committed to the best chance we have of preserving the health and viability of our planet.”