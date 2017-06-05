Perryville Bridge Dedicated to CPL Dale A. Burger, Jr.; Bel Air Native Killed in 2004 in Iraq

From Delegate Kevin B. Hornberger:

The efforts of Susquehanna Post 135 Sons of the American Legion to honor one of Cecil County fallen soldiers is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Susquehanna Post 135. Gold Star Mother, Martina Burger, will dedicate MD Route 222 at 11 am to her son, CPL Dale A. Burger, Jr. USMC.

The Maryland Transportation Commission has confirmed along with the Secretary of Transportation Pete Rahn to dedicate the bridge to CPL Burger who was killed in action on November 14, 2004 while serving his country in Al Anbar Province, Fallujah, Iraq. A small version of the sign will be unveiled that day and all are welcome to attend the ceremony.

The Cecil County Delegation, County Executive, County Council and the Town of Perryville all worked together and submitted the following language to Mr. Corey Stottlemyer at the Maryland Department of Transportation. Having submitted the joint letters of support and application package together allowed MDOT to expedite approval in less than 30 days.

Please accept this letter on behalf of the Cecil County Delegation in support of dedicating the bridge over I-95 on MD-222/275 (near Hollywood Casino in Perryville) in memory of Marine Corporal Dale A. Burger, Jr. A Port Deposit resident and Bel Air native, Corporal Burger came from a proud military family. He was the only boy in a family of eight, and was the son of a Vietnam Veteran. Corporal Burger made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country in November of 2004 during the Second Battle of Fallujah. He was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery later that month, two headstones away from his father. We believe it would be an honor to have this bridge named after such a hero, and respectfully request approval of the memorial dedication application. Thank you.

“Dale made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the citizens of Cecil County and our nation. We enjoy everyday freedoms because of the brave men and women in our Armed Forces. This memorial will serve as a reminder to all those who traverse the bridge that freedom isn’t free,” said Delegate Kevin Hornberger.

http://arlingtoncemetery.net/daburgerjr.htm

http://valor.militarytimes.com/recipient.php?recipientid=3703

https://www.fallenheroesproject.org/united-states/dale-alan-burger-jr/