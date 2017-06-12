Harford County Public Schools to Participate in Summer Food Service Program

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools has participated in the Summer Food Service Program for more than 25 consecutive years. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Open Meal Sites and Times

June 19 – August 25, 2017 Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club Lunch: 12:00 p.m.

June 19 – August 25, 2017 Havre de Grace Boys and Girls Club Lunch: 12:00 p.m.

June 19 – August 25, 2017 Edgewood Boys and Girls Club Lunch: 12:00 p.m.

June 26 – August 4, 2017 Havre de Grace Parks & Rec Lunch: 12:00 p.m.

July 10 – August 3, 2017 Aberdeen High School Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.

July 17 – August 10, 2017 Harford Family House Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

July 17 – 20, 2017 Aberdeen High School Lunch: 12:00 p.m.

August 7 – 17, 2017 Halls Cross Roads Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.

August 7 – 17, 2017 Bakerfield Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.

August 7 – 17, 2017 Havre de Grace Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.

August 7 – 17, 2017 Hillsdale Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.

June 19 – July 28, 2017 Village at Lakeview Lunch: 12:00 p.m.

July 5 – August 18, 2017 Windsor Valley Lunch: 12:30 p.m.

July 10 – August 17, 2017 Judy Center at Magnolia Elementary Lunch: 12:30 p.m.

July 17 – July 27, 2017 Edgewood Middle, Basketball Camp Lunch: 12:30 p.m.

July 24 – August 3, 2017 Deerfield Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.

July 24 – August 3, 2017 Magnolia Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.

July 24 – August 3, 2017 William Paca Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.

Mobile Meal Sites

Mobile Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from June 19, 2017, until August 31, 2017. The meal offered will be lunch. Please see sites listed below:

Havre de Grace Elementary, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Havre de Grace Housing Authority, 12:00 p.m.

Havre de Grace Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Aberdeen Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Victory Street Park, 12:30 p.m.

Affinity Old Post Apartments, 12:30 p.m.

Perrywood Gardens, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Joppatowne Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Edgewood Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Enrolled Sites and Camps

Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Children who are part of households that receive benefits through the Food Supplement Program or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines listed below for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Please see the closed sites below:

