Harford County Public Schools to Participate in Summer Food Service Program

Harford County Public Schools has participated in the Summer Food Service Program for more than 25 consecutive years. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Open Meal Sites and Times
June 19 – August 25, 2017 Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club Lunch: 12:00 p.m.
June 19 – August 25, 2017 Havre de Grace Boys and Girls Club Lunch: 12:00 p.m.
June 19 – August 25, 2017 Edgewood Boys and Girls Club Lunch: 12:00 p.m.
June 26 – August 4, 2017 Havre de Grace Parks & Rec Lunch: 12:00 p.m.
July 10 – August 3, 2017 Aberdeen High School Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.
July 17 – August 10, 2017 Harford Family House Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
July 17 – 20, 2017 Aberdeen High School Lunch: 12:00 p.m.
August 7 – 17, 2017 Halls Cross Roads Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.
August 7 – 17, 2017 Bakerfield Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.
August 7 – 17, 2017 Havre de Grace Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.
August 7 – 17, 2017 Hillsdale Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.
June 19 – July 28, 2017 Village at Lakeview Lunch: 12:00 p.m.
July 5 – August 18, 2017 Windsor Valley Lunch: 12:30 p.m.
July 10 – August 17, 2017 Judy Center at Magnolia Elementary Lunch: 12:30 p.m.
July 17 – July 27, 2017 Edgewood Middle, Basketball Camp Lunch: 12:30 p.m.
July 24 – August 3, 2017 Deerfield Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.
July 24 – August 3, 2017 Magnolia Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.
July 24 – August 3, 2017 William Paca Elementary Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.
Mobile Meal Sites
Mobile Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from June 19, 2017, until August 31, 2017. The meal offered will be lunch. Please see sites listed below:
Havre de Grace Elementary, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Havre de Grace Housing Authority, 12:00 p.m.
Havre de Grace Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Aberdeen Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Victory Street Park, 12:30 p.m.
Affinity Old Post Apartments, 12:30 p.m.
Perrywood Gardens, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Joppatowne Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Edgewood Public Library, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Enrolled Sites and Camps
Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Children who are part of households that receive benefits through the Food Supplement Program or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines listed below for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Please see the closed sites below:
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at:
http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested on the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
The Maryland State Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, disability, or sexual orientation in matters affecting employment or in providing access to programs and activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. For inquiries related to Department policy, please contact: Agency Equity Officer, Equity Assurance and Compliance Officer, Office of the Deputy State Superintendent for Finance and Administration, Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street – 6th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21201-2595, 410-767-0433 – voice, 410-767-0431 – fax.
Comments
Jay says
No one wants to see a child go hungry BUT, feeding these kids is a job for the parents not the taxpayers!
I have a job and feed my own kids, why do I have to feed someone else’s kids too? If you cannot afford to feed children then take advantage of the free birth control I pay for or the free abortion I pay for or maybe – don’t have the kids in the first place.
Dulcinea says
Could you reference yourself just one more time, please? This is not about you, Jay. Of course, parents should feed their kids. But sometimes, for whatever reason, they don’t. And in those cases, why would you choose to punish those kids for the behavior of their parents?
Hunger Pains says
No one wants to see a child go hungry, BUT, since I this and they didn’t that, and I this and they shouldn’t have that, and why should I have to this just because they did that, and blah blah blah yadda yadda bing bang boom, well screw them. I’ll make an exception and watch them go hungry.
Matt from Whiteford says
Once again this year they don’t include kids who need meals in the northern half of the county. Yes there are kids who won’t eat lunch because they can’t afford it. Poverty doesn’t have boundaries. Great job HCPS!
USDA says
My guess is that HCPS doesn’t decide where the meals get served, but that it has to do with the percentage of kids that receive free/reduced meals during the school year, or some similar type of requirement, in that atrendance area.
However, if you feel that HCPS is discriminating against children in the Whiteford area, you can file a complaint in as much time as it took to gripe about it on the Dagger:
Let us know what you find out, won’t you?
A Realist says
I don’t think you’ll be hearing back from Ole Matty boy anytime soon lmao
Y me??? says
Please make sure you understand the program requirements before you make a ridiculous comment like that! Of course HCPS wants to feed ***all*** kids but that’s not how this program works! Do your research. Sigh.
Long time harford county resident says
Some people SMH, I have been battling cancer and work from home now. Yes I feed my kids but what if I wasn’t able to work due to this life threatening illness. Should my kids suffer? I don’t get any kind of assistance but some folks need that help. get a heart would yaaa!!!!!! I rarely speak to the subjects on here because the comments are just STUPID. For God Sakes it’s feeding children who may not otherwise eat.