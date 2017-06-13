Harford Community College Foundation Announces the Anna and James Lambdin Nursing Scholarship

From Harford Community College:

The Harford Community College Foundation announces the receipt of a $50,000 gift from James and Anna Lambdin to name the EKG Lab in Darlington Hall, home of the College’s Nursing and Allied Health programs.

The funds will be used to endow the Anna and James Lambdin Nursing Scholarship for Harford students enrolled in the Associate of Sciences Degree Nursing Program. The scholarship will be awarded beginning with the 2018-2019 academic year and will pay for the students’ tuition, fees, books and equipment. Eligible students must be enrolled at least half-time (6 or more credits) and have a 3.00 cumulative GPA. Financial need is preferred but not required.

“Harford Community College students and the Nursing Program are so fortunate to have the Lambdins’ generous support,” said Laura Cianelli Preston, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. “Our goal is to provide a holistic and innovative learning environment that is responsive to our students’ diverse needs. These scholarship funds will make it possible for our students to fully immerse themselves in their studies and reap the full benefit of their education. This is a tremendous opportunity for them and the College.”

The Lambdins have close ties to the College. Mr. Lambdin currently serves as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Harford Community College Foundation, and Mrs. Lambdin is an alumna.

For many years, they have been advocates for access to quality healthcare for the residents of Harford and Cecil counties. Mr. Lambdin has been a member of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System Board of Directors since 1995.

Harford Community College is a dynamic, open-access institution that promotes lifelong learning, workforce development and social and cultural enrichment. For more information on the Associate of Sciences Degree Nursing Program and other program offerings, visit www.harford.edu.