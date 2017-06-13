Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission Calls on Active Duty, Reserves, Retired Veterans to Serve in Parade

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The 2017 Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission is asking for all local active duty, reserves, and retired veterans to serve in this year’s Hometown Heroes Independence Day Parade to be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Earlier this year, the commission announced the upcoming Independence Day parade will be dedicated to local hometown heroes. During the announcement, the commission appointed hometown hero Nobel Mentzer to the position of parade Grand Marshal.

“Mr. Noble Mentzer is the epitome of everything our community, and our Independence Day parade represents,” said parade chairperson Taryn Martin. “We would also like to invite all local active duty, reserves, and retired veterans to serve with Mr. Mentzer by leading the parade on our hometown hero float.”

Any and all local active duty, reserves, and retired veterans interested in serving in this year’s Hometown Hero Parade are asked to call the Havre de Grace Visitor Center at 410-939-2100.

The Havre de Grace Hometown Heroes Independence Day Celebration will begin on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 8:00 a.m with the Weedon-Elliott VFW 8126 Hometown Heroes Breakfast held at the Havre de Grace Community Center at 100 Lagaret Lane. Tickets cost $8.00 and are available at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center. The following day, Sunday July 2nd, the 2017 Hometown Heroes Independence Day Parade will start at 2:00 p.m, followed by the downtown block party at 4:00 p.m. At 7:00 p.m., The Amish Outlaws will perform a free live concert under the tent at Hutchins Park. Proceeds from refreshment sales will benefit the Havre de Grace American Legion Joseph L. Davis Post 47. The Independence Day Celebration will conclude with the Havre de Grace Fireworks display, which will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.; fireworks will be launched for the first time this year from a barge located off of Concord Point and will be visible throughout the City.

Anyone interested in volunteering or participating in the 2017 Hometown Heroes Independence celebration, please visit havredegracejuly4.org/application.