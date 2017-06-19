Man Attempts to Break into Havre de Grace Home, Assaults Police; Resident Fires 2 Shots at Suspect

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Sunday, June 18, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department and Havre De Grace Police Department responded to a breaking and entering complaint in the 2000 block of Gemini Ct, Havre De Grace, MD. Officers met with a victim who described the suspect as a black male, light complexion, wearing a white tank top and jeans. The victim stated they recognized the sound of the suspect’s voice and identified the person as “Zach”. The victim stated the suspect came to the home’s front door and began to yell and scream at occupants inside the house. Next, he began kicking the door until he gained access to the inside of the home. Once the door was breached open the home owner fired two shots at the suspect, each shot missing its intended mark. The suspect fled on foot; however, he quickly returned and began throwing rocks at the residence, breaking a bedroom window. The suspect fled on foot as police began to arrive on scene. He was not immediately apprehended.

As officers were completing their investigation a male wearing the previously described suspect clothing returned to the scene. The person was identified as Zachary Shay Davis, 26, of Crownsville, MD. Davis was placed under arrest. During his arrest he assaulted a member of the Havre De Grace Police Department which did not result in serious injury. Davis made threats of violence to officers on the scene, threatening to kill them and their families.

Davis was charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Home Invasion, Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property, and other offenses. Davis was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he was held on $25,000 bond.

This incident occurred in an annexed community that lies within the Havre De Grace zip code, but receives its government services from the City of Aberdeen.