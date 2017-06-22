Harford County Public Schools Wins 2017 Maryland Green Registry Leadership Award

Harford County Public Schools was honored at a recent reception with The 2017 Maryland Green Registry Leadership Award. This award is presented each year to five organizations that have shown a strong commitment to sustainable practices, measurable results, and continual improvement.

The winners represent a variety of facility types and sizes, but all have several key factors in common that contribute to their success: an organization-wide commitment to environmental performance, annual environmental goals and measurement of results. The school systems Resource Conservation Program has reduced their energy consumption by 11,629,620 Kwh resulting in an annual energy savings of $800,000. The school system has received over 2.8 million dollars in BGE incentives to facilitate over 238 energy efficiency projects stretching the school systems budget.

HCPS is only the second public school system to receive this recognition the statewide program. Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles presented the award at the “Gathering of the Greens” event in Annapolis. The evening networking event was held in partnership with Annapolis Green and the US Green Building Council Maryland on June 14, 2017 at the Governor Calvert House.