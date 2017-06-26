Rep. Harris Applauds Supreme Court Decision to Allow Travel Restrictions

From Congressman Andy Harris:

On June 26, the United States Supreme Court announced its plan to consider a case on the President’s authority over immigration. The Supreme Court also unanimously decided today to partially enact President Trump’s Executive Order Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of these decisions:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case on President Trump’s executive order that would restrict entry into the United States from six countries with a heightened risk of terrorism. While the case is pending, I also support the Court’s decision to allow the President to immediately implement restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals without clear ties to the United States. As we have seen in recent months, groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda are very real threats to the safety and security of the American people. The Federal Government should utilize all available resources to protect its citizens.”