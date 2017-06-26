Rep. Harris Applauds Supreme Court Decision to Allow Travel Restrictions

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On June 26, the United States Supreme Court announced its plan to consider a case on the President’s authority over immigration. The Supreme Court also unanimously decided today to partially enact President Trump’s Executive Order Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of these decisions:
“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case on President Trump’s executive order that would restrict entry into the United States from six countries with a heightened risk of terrorism. While the case is pending, I also support the Court’s decision to allow the President to immediately implement restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals without clear ties to the United States. As we have seen in recent months, groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda are very real threats to the safety and security of the American people. The Federal Government should utilize all available resources to protect its citizens.”
HappyRepublican says
Andy, Trump has been screwing around with this since day 1. If they were coming they would already be here and if he was sincere about protection Saudi’s would be on the list.
Stop selling fear Andy and do something productive for a change, That’s what we are paying you for.
SoulCrusher says
Finally a correct decision by a Court regarding this issue. ALL the other Courts should be reprimanded for knowingly braking the Supreme Law of the Land.
SoulCrusher says
“breaking”
Goodchristian says
The only decision that has been made is to hear the case in October. Hopefully Trump will be long gone when the SCOTUS finds it unConstitutional.
Taxpayer says
If SCOTUS thought it was unconstitutional, they would not permit it to be implemented. The hearing in October is a formality.
Hello? says
If SCOTUS thought it was constitutional they wouldn’t hear the case. Do you even understand what the job of the Supreme court is?
SoulCrusher says
Agreed on the October thing, however, this Court realizes the President’s authority to dictate foreign policy regarding immigration and I believe that there is nothing unconstitutional about this executive order. The other Courts blatantly broke the law thru contrivance and didn’t consider the substance of the executive order. There is no Constitutional right guaranteed to a non US citizen that is not yet in this country. SCOTUS made a 9-0 decision, which is unheard of in modern SCOTUS activity, to allow the executive order to stand until they rule on the substance of the order. The Judges of the lower Courts should be removed and when SCOTUS declares the order Constitutional I believe Trump will have the ammo to do just that. Now, if he could only remove the Judges of the Organized Crime Syndicate known as the Maryland Judiciary…..
hodor for president says
The saddest part of this for me is that if Obama had signed the exact same order, these very same “judges” would need time alone in their chambers to masturbate over it. They’re supposed to be judges. If they want to run for office and be politicians and hold political viewpoints they should do so.
Mr. Jackson says
Snowflake alert. Andy posted. Let the rants begin! To Good Christian-Hope- Ha-No Way..
LOL says
Andy, tell me how Cliven Bundy and his sons, Adam Lanza, and James Holmes, all born in America and are terrorists, are any different than Omar Mateen who also was born in America?
In the mean time Senate Republicans voted against barring suspected terrorists, felons and the mentally ill from getting guns (Dec. 4, 2016), parroting National Rifle Association arguments that doing so would strip some innocent people of their constitutional rights to gun access just a day after yet another massacre on U.S. soil in San Bernardino, Calif.
LOL says
What ISIS does is no different than what the KKK did and I don’t hear anyone saying “no Southerners” allowed. Oh, you say not all Southerners lynched Blacks! Well, not all Muslims are terrorists either.
Come on man says
Comparing ISIS to the KKK is like comparing the sun to a bb. Look up the demographics of the KKK as it exists today. Nationwide under 2000 basically unaffiliated rednecks. Yes at one time their numbers were far greater and they posed a far greater threat. How many recent killings have been attributed to those idiots? Now let’s look at ISiS and radical Islam. Sorry but the former Wimp in the Whitehouse is gone and you can now use that word. There are 1.5 billion Muslims in the world. Scholars try to down play the threat by saying only 10 percent of Muslims are radical. News flash that is 150 million people who want to kill us. No not all Muslims are terrorists. Have you ever read some of the background on some of the 9/11 suspects. Some lived dormant in our country for long periods of time, went to picnics, attended school and social functions, and overall considered to be nice people. I don’t know what the answer is but nievity is not an option.
? says
So you are good with numbers what are the chances I will die at the hands of a Muslim terrorist?
Come on man says
I hope and pray that the chances are not good, but are far greater than death at the hands of the KKK. The threat and the image of the KKK is more fueled by the liberal media and the liberal left than the organization activities. As I mentioned before just a reasonably small group of unaffiliated rednecks. The liberal media and the liberal left attempt to paint a picture that they are a serious threat to blacks wth a Klansman lurking in every shadow. What they are attempting to do is increase division between the left and the right to maintain voter base. You don’t routinely see the right bringing up for the purpose creating hysteria, the national threat to our citizens caused by the Bloods or the Crips. Those two organizations number 50-100 thousand members and are responsible for hundreds if not thousands of deaths a year all over our country but the liberal left and the liberal media doesn’t go there. ????
Busted says
Unless something has changed the bloods and crips are not religious based groups like the KKK and ISIS.
Your choice of strawman argument groups suck.
Come on man says
Well, if you don’t get my point I guess you never will.
LOL-NOT says
LOL –
How was Cliven Bundy a terrorist?
I find it interesting you are willing to grant non-US citizens constitutional protections, yet strip constitutional protections from American citizens (i.e., your factually dishonest interpretation of the “Senate Republicans voted against barring suspected terrorists, felons and the mentally ill from getting guns”).
Five Iron says
Bundy’s were all terrorists. They overtook Federal property, Drew arms against government representatives. Tried to take land back that belongs to the people of the United States, by force. Refused to pay for grazing rights.
Terrorism – noun
1. the use of violence and threats to intimidate or coerce, especially for political purposes.
2.the state of fear and submission produced by terrorism or terrorization.
3.a terroristic method of governing or of resisting a government.
RU Kidding says
Islam is a cult, not a religion. Their mission is take over the world by killing non-believers. The past administration allowed that cult to gain a foot hold in the US. Until this administration can exhaustively vet each and every one of them coming to the US, they can stay where they are.
ashame says
You have a better chance of being killed by a toddler with a gun, Put on a pair of depends and get on with living you pu$$y.