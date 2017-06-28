Aberdeen Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Bank of America

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
The Aberdeen Police Department executed an arrest warrant today for the man charged with robbing the Bank of America at gunpoint last Friday. Jason Eli Madison, age 37, of Krause Ct in Aberdeen was arrested at the Tidewater Grill in Havre de Grace around 11:30 a.m.
The armed robbery he is charged with occurred at the Bank of America on W. Bel Air Ave in Aberdeen around 11:32 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017. During the robbery Madison allegedly approached a bank teller with a note demanding money and produced a handgun. Detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and released his photo to the public.
Madison was identified as the suspect partly due to anonymous tips that were sent to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook page. A warrant for his arrest was obtained the very same day. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, 1st and 2nd degree assault, and theft. The Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in identifying this violent suspect.
SoulCrusher says
I’m NOT so sure you got the right guy in custody. The nose, mouth and the complexion of the accused do NOT look the same. I could be wrong, but from my observations I think the wrong man is in custody….
Git r Done says
May be the accused here a twin, and his brother is out robbing another bank!? Does look like his beard may have grown or was hidden in the tape footage? Cover-up
SoulCrusher says
No, those noses don’t look the same, nor does the mouth. Look at the nostril on the left of both pictures. If you don’t see the difference then you’re blind. The man’s nose in custody is significantly wider throughout the entire nose than the man in the photo of the crime. You got two BLACK men with similar facial hair. Unless he confessed, the gun was found, money was found or articles of clothing were found that match the photo of the crime, this guy is going to walk. I’m sorry, but I think you got the wrong guy…..
Darrell Steinberg says
They do have the wrong guy in custody I feel bad for this man bcuz he’s innocent
Guilty says
Pictures taken 6 days apart. Brother has been out on a bender, look closely at the picture do you think it would be tough to get this guys fingerprints from the crime scene?
Oh he’s going away this time.
SoulCrusher says
Well, if you got the fingerprints, don’t you think that is an important detail to omit? I’m sorry, but I don’t think the picture of the suspect in the crime photo is the same man in the mugshot from the arrest. I definitely don’t believe you have fingerprints because you wouldn’t have needed to ask the public for help in his identification. Just because a person has a criminal record does not mean that they are currently committing crimes. However, in your county I’m sure you will push a plea bargain down his throat with an offer of a year and a day in DOC to avoid a long prison stay. Your county’s courts and State’s Attorney Office are the epitome of illegal behavior in the administration of justice. Your courts are “incompetent and untrustworthy”. Your State’s Attorney got busted trying to give himself a raise. Chris Tabone lies in the record of the court at every available opportunity and the whole State’s Attorney Office is nothing but an extortion enterprise. The sign on the door should read “State’s Extortion Office”. Give me a break…..
Guilty says
First the cops aren’t going to the news that they have finger prints, Second a bank is full of prints the reason they go public with the picture is to narrow down to the boob who wore a hardhat and no gloves.
Fact that this is in the news means the cops have the goods on this guy he’s going away.
SoulCrusher says
Really?!?! The fact that there was collusion between Trump and Russia was broadcasted ALL over the world. Yet, we all know that was false. Your reasoning is not compelling…..
Mike Callahan says
“Madison was identified as the suspect partly due to anonymous tips that were sent to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook page.”
Go look at the original post on the Facebook page. People were selling this guy out left and right.
Also, the fact he confessed gives a strong sense that yes, he is going away for a while.
SoulCrusher says
First I’ve heard of a confession….. If that is true then there is no reason to argue. However, where did you hear that he confessed?
SoulCrusher says
Just read all the Facebook comments and I didn’t see where anyone listed his name. There were 2 responses that said they knew him and one didn’t appear until he was apprehended…..
Git r Done says
Guilty as charged…get this criminal out of society! He isn’t looking like he is fighting his guilt here..wake up!!
SoulCrusher says
Maybe he’s not fighting his guilt because it wasn’t him. I know most of us WHITE folk think ALL BLACK’s look the same, but I don’t….