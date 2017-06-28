Aberdeen Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Bank of America

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department executed an arrest warrant today for the man charged with robbing the Bank of America at gunpoint last Friday. Jason Eli Madison, age 37, of Krause Ct in Aberdeen was arrested at the Tidewater Grill in Havre de Grace around 11:30 a.m.

The armed robbery he is charged with occurred at the Bank of America on W. Bel Air Ave in Aberdeen around 11:32 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017. During the robbery Madison allegedly approached a bank teller with a note demanding money and produced a handgun. Detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and released his photo to the public.

Madison was identified as the suspect partly due to anonymous tips that were sent to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook page. A warrant for his arrest was obtained the very same day. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, 1st and 2nd degree assault, and theft. The Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in identifying this violent suspect.