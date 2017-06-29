Rep. Harris Applauds Passage of Kate’s Law and No Sanctuary for Criminals Act

From Congressman Andy Harris:

On June 29, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 3003, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, and H.R. 3004, Kate’s Law. These bills will improve public safety by combating dangerous sanctuary city policies and strengthening penalties for deported criminal immigrants who re-enter the United States. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of these bills and their passage:

“I am proud to have voted for the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act and Kate’s Law. These bills are commonsense solutions to preventing crime and keeping the American people safe. For years, the Obama Administration allowed criminal illegal immigrants to roam our streets and harm innocent Americans. Kate Steinle, the namesake of Kate’s Law, was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in San Francisco – a sanctuary city. The man that killed Ms. Steinle had been deported and re-entered the United State five times – and if the San Francisco government had not allowed criminal immigrants to walk freely in its city, Kate would still be with us today. The Federal Government must enforce the rule of law, and owes justice to the families of victims like Kate, whose death could have easily been prevented.”