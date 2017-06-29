Rep. Harris Applauds Passage of Kate’s Law and No Sanctuary for Criminals Act

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On June 29, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 3003, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, and H.R. 3004, Kate’s Law. These bills will improve public safety by combating dangerous sanctuary city policies and strengthening penalties for deported criminal immigrants who re-enter the United States. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of these bills and their passage:
“I am proud to have voted for the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act and Kate’s Law. These bills are commonsense solutions to preventing crime and keeping the American people safe. For years, the Obama Administration allowed criminal illegal immigrants to roam our streets and harm innocent Americans. Kate Steinle, the namesake of Kate’s Law, was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in San Francisco – a sanctuary city. The man that killed Ms. Steinle had been deported and re-entered the United State five times – and if the San Francisco government had not allowed criminal immigrants to walk freely in its city, Kate would still be with us today. The Federal Government must enforce the rule of law, and owes justice to the families of victims like Kate, whose death could have easily been prevented.”
Mr. Jackson says
Oh Boy! Can’s wait to see what the snowflakes say about this!
call them like you post them says
Well we know what a Trumpladyte has to say. Fair is fair.
LOL says
Dear Bagger:
I quite agree with the right’s view of illegal immigrants. Illegal immigrants have caused untold harm to Americans: Illegal immigrants pillaged and stole our lands; Illegal immigrants destroyed our livelihood through greed; Illegal immigrants forced us to live in squalor and diseased places; Illegal immigrants raped and murdered our women and children; Illegal immigrants lied and cheated us; Illegal immigrants desecrated our holy places and polluted the land; Illegal immigrants have sold us into slavery. Moreover, most Mexicans are Native Americans, or Mestizos, and therefore have a much better claim to this country than do the European. All illegal immigrants from Europe should leave this country:
signed, The American Native.
SoulCrusher says
That was beautiful. I see that you have seen the truth. Everything you stated was completely accurate. I hope that one day you see the truth about the government of Maryland as well. Things need to change. Things need to change for the good of the people and not the government. We are approaching a time when our government or the corporations will no longer need the people, due to automation. What will become of us then. What will become of your children and your children’s children. If our government doesn’t care about us right now then they never will. It’s scary but it’s reality……
Thorn says
Soylent Green is people!
Pw3 says
White men way more dangerous to Americans…
Trumpster says
Andy if you and the donald would build a wall already we wouldn’t need more of these laws that do nothing.
SoulCrusher says
You know my biggest problem with that wall is that not only will it keep people out, it will keep people in. If our government keeps following the path its on right now, we may need to escape and can not because of that damn wall. Careful what you wish for, you just might get it….
Mr. Jackson says
Illegal entry already down 70% since new administration enforcing laws. . This law plus enforcing ones already on the books may make a wall unnecessary. WoW. Who woulda thought actually enforcing laws would make America safer.
all the usual suspects says
You’re just a chip of the Cheeto-Dusted Bloviator BS block.
Wake Up says
I always love statistics like this, people with low intelligence are usually the first to parade them around. So Mr Jackson how do they come about this figure over the last 5 months? do illegals fill out a questionnaire upon entry?
LOL…. Turn off Fox news it’s fake and only makes you look dumber, no small task……
Former Democrat says
I agree. How do they come about this figure? It has been reported both in the NY Times and Washington Post, but how do they know?
Mr. Jackson says
Whether my facts are 100 % accurate or not. Less illegals are entering the country now that we have someone enforcing the law. Flakes would not realize this with their heads in the sand listening to Fake News about Russia and collusion. What I see first hand is my 401K booming, business climate great, and America becoming safer.
The so called educated that rely on Fake News are going to wake up one day, hopefully sooner than later. All your Harvard, Yale scholars are what made this country a mess. It’s about time we have common sense approach.
Enjoy your Morning Joe.
Wake Up says
The reason for less illegals has nothing to do with Trump, economic growth has stalled and this country is far from being safer with a President that has lost respect of the entire world except Russia and North Korea.
Seriously stop watching Fox news it makes you look really stupid.
Huh? says
Wake Up-
Respect for North Korea and Russia? We are probably going to end up in a massive war with the NORKs by the year’s end, and we are most certainly not on the best terms with Russia.
I think you are the one that needs to turn on the news, especially if you are STILL believing the Russia Fairytale. That makes you look stupid.
Wake Up says
I agree a war is probably more likely now than ever but that doesn’t negate the fact the nit wit in the White House likes both Russia and North Korea. The President is there to set policy but is too busy golfing leaving the military industrial complex in charge. Clearly one of us is stupid and for change it’s not me. Thanks for playing.
call them like I see them says
Bitter much?
SoulCrusher says
I have to ask the question, do these laws mean anything if the State’s are NOT required to follow Federal law?
RU Kidding says
These bills are about two past term administrations late.