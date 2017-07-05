Sleeping Teen Trapped after Car Crashes into Aberdeen Home

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On July 4, 2017, at approximately 11:19 p.m., Officer’s from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision in the 900 block of Edmund Street. Officer’s arriving at the scene found a single passenger vehicle inside a dwelling.

Investigation revealed a vehicle operated by, Sabrina Bond, of Edgewood was traveling on Oxford Avenue. As Ms. Bond approached a stop sign at the intersection of Edmund Street, another vehicle following her, described only as a black truck, went around her and then cut back in front of her. Ms. Bond over corrected steering and accelerated. Ms. Bond’s vehicle vaulted over a curb where her vehicle completely went into a dwelling and striking another wall and landing on top of a 16-year-old male who was sleeping on a couch.

Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical personnel from Aberdeen Fire Department worked for over an hour to free the trapped teenager. Once free, the teen was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police Medevac. The teen was conscious and able to communicate during the ordeal. Ms. Bond was found not to be impaired nor distracted.

Initial injuries to the teen was a burn on his arm. The condition of the teen is not known at this time.