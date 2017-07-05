Sleeping Teen Trapped after Car Crashes into Aberdeen Home

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On July 4, 2017, at approximately 11:19 p.m., Officer’s from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision in the 900 block of Edmund Street. Officer’s arriving at the scene found a single passenger vehicle inside a dwelling.
Investigation revealed a vehicle operated by, Sabrina Bond, of Edgewood was traveling on Oxford Avenue. As Ms. Bond approached a stop sign at the intersection of Edmund Street, another vehicle following her, described only as a black truck, went around her and then cut back in front of her. Ms. Bond over corrected steering and accelerated. Ms. Bond’s vehicle vaulted over a curb where her vehicle completely went into a dwelling and striking another wall and landing on top of a 16-year-old male who was sleeping on a couch.
Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical personnel from Aberdeen Fire Department worked for over an hour to free the trapped teenager. Once free, the teen was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police Medevac. The teen was conscious and able to communicate during the ordeal. Ms. Bond was found not to be impaired nor distracted.
Initial injuries to the teen was a burn on his arm. The condition of the teen is not known at this time.
Comments
Laughing loudly says
Wonder if the black pickup truck had the two guys in it that got their ass kicked on the side of Route 1 a few weeks ago?
Just the facts says
Bet if they check Sabrinas phone it was in use at the same time, what a coincidence.
Anyone get stabbed at the family friendly fireworks in B'more last night? says
If not, I hope they get caught soon. It’s been over a month and the roads near Darlington aren’t safe until those miscreants are apprehended.
Wow says
Some one get this woman out of the drivers seat she has nearly a full page of traffic violations. She came close this time, she’s going to kill some one
Jeff says
Surprise surprise…another member of Bond family does something stupid