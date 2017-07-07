Baltimore Woman Killed in Collision on Route 1 North of Bel Air

From Maryland State Police:

On Friday, July 7th at approximately 12:15 PM, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on US Rt.1 north of Allibone Road, Bel Air, Maryland.

Renee Fleck, 44, of Baltimore, was operating a Toyota Matrix on US Rt. 1 north, when for unknown reasons she traveled into the southbound lanes. Stephen Kresge, 45 of Street, was travelling south on Rt. 1 pulling a camper with his Chevy pickup. Kresge took evasive action; however, was unable to avoid colliding with Fleck’s vehicle. Rennee Fleck, who was the lone occupant of her vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Stephen Kresge did not report any injuries.

Though the investigation is continuing, Troopers do not believe that alcohol contributed to the collision.