Rep. Harris Introduces Bipartisan Bill Facilitating Medical Marijuana Research

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On July 25, Representatives Andy Harris, M.D. (R-MD-01), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-03), H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09), and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA-19) introduced the Medical Marijuana Research Act of 2017. This bill heeds the calls of the medical research community to address the burdensome processes that currently hinder medical research on marijuana. This bipartisan bill removes barriers inhibiting medical marijuana research.
“As a physician who has conducted NIH sponsored research, I cannot stress enough how critical this legislation is to the scientific community. Our drug policy was never intended to act as an impediment to conducting legitimate medical research. If we are going to label marijuana as medicine, we need to conduct the same rigorous scientific research on efficacy and safety that every other FDA approved treatment undergoes. This legislation will facilitate that research by removing the unnecessary administrative barriers that deter qualified researchers from thoroughly studying medical marijuana,” said Dr. Harris.
“In what world would such a backwards policy make sense? It’s insane,” said Rep. Blumenauer. “We need to stop blocking science and allow for patients to get the information they need to make decisions about their health care. Doctors, patient advocates, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree, and it’s past time the federal government caught up.”
“There are countless reports of marijuana’s medicinal benefits, but patients, doctors, pharmacists, and policymakers must have more to rely on than anecdotal evidence,” said Congressman Griffith. “Removing the barriers that prevent further research on marijuana’s medicinal benefits and possible side effects is the right thing to do, plain and simple.”
“Anecdotal evidence suggests that marijuana may have potential medical applications, from utilizing non-psychoactive marijuana to ease the symptoms of epileptic sufferers, or simply to fight nausea for those undergoing cancer treatments,” said Congresswoman Lofgren. “Unfortunately, under the current federal regulatory structure, marijuana researchers are limited by marijuana’s Schedule I classification. Enacting this bill will allow researchers and scientists the flexibility they need to fully study marijuana’s potential medical applications.”
The Medical Marijuana Research Act of 2017 addresses the major barriers currently faced by researchers who wish to conduct legitimate medical research with marijuana, a Schedule I drug. The bill creates a new, less cumbersome registration process specifically for marijuana research, reducing approval wait times, costly security measures, and additional, unnecessary layers of protocol review. This bill makes further reforms to both production and distribution regulations for marijuana, so once a scientist is approved to conduct medical marijuana research, the plant is easier to obtain. To this end, the bill also allows for the private manufacturing and distribution of marijuana solely for research purposes.
Rand McNally says
This bill needs to be amended with language and funding allowing unfettered research using fetal stem cells. Treatment takes many forms.
Mr. Jackson says
My man Andy. This time working with Dems. What will the snowflakes say about this?
henry says
Working with the Dems? You are delusional. This is Andy working with/for big business again. Is there any proof Andy has ever done anything for his voters? Republicans just love to be abused by Andys big corporate backers.
SoulCrusher says
Andy Harris has worked hard to keep marijuana illegal and now wishes to jump on the Cannabis band wagon. At this point, if the people of his district can not see that he is nothing but a money grabbing criminal and a complete and utter hypocrite, then those same people deserve his corruption and treachery.
Mike Callahan says
Andy Harris’s political polling shows his political future is endangered by the phenom Democratic candidate Allison Galbraith. Harris refuses to meet his constituents at town hall meetings because it draws too much bad press. He is not a popular guy from Bel Air To Salisbury. Harris’s political handlers have pushed him to make some concessions on the medical marijuana issue. But the science has been in for decades on medical marijuana. . Rep Harris shelf-life has expired. He oppose health care reform. He opposes environmental reform to protect the bay and its fisheries. Its time to repeal and replace Any Harris:
Al Gebra says
‘Phenom’? Dream on, Callahan. Eat the cheeseburger and smoke the crack.
advice from your wingman says
Eating too many cheeseburgers and smoking crack is bad for your health. I would have thought that meth was the drug of choice in rural republican Harford?
Mike Callahan says
Mike Callahan says
Thats Mr. Callahan to you Mr. Gebra! You make some interesting remarks about cheeseburgers and cocaine , but they have nothing to do with
persuading anyone that Galbraith is not a phenomenal candidate or that Harris is not a reactionary know nothing has-been that is afraid to be seen at public meetings
Old Guy says
No that’s Mr. Helton, the horribly failed dumcrat, to you!
Mike Callahan says
Mike Hiob your not an “Old Guy” your just a corrupt politician who was thrown off the Aberdeen City Council for supporting the corrupt annexation land deal and rejected by a overwhelming majority of Aberdeen voters when you tried to run for Mayor of the Land Developers. And now the corrupt RepublicanTea Party Mayor of Aberdeen has appointed you to the Aberdeen Planning Commission.Your not an “Old Guy” . Youve just dedicated your political life to helping the corrupt, racially challenged, reactionary know-nothings in the Republican Party
But I digress. Repeal and Replace Andy Harris
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v= NFRljkBPnJE
Mike Callahan says
Cdev says
Funny he supports research for medicinal purposes but not actually prescribing it.
ashame says
Not funny at all he is protecting his corporate overlords and the chance they have to make millions off of sick people using a natural medicine anyone could grow.
Never let it be said Andy represents the people who voted for him.
Mike Callahan says
I told you Mr. MIke! Allison Galbraith is a “Phenom”! You didnt believe me! Your Tea Party Republican is history. He is gone with the wind!
Repeal And Replace Andy Harris!
Mike Callahan says