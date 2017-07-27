Harford Community College Announces New Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences

From Harford Community College:

Dr. Anton “Tony” E. Wohlers has been named the Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Harford Community College. He will begin the position in August.

Dr. Wohlers most recently served as a tenured faculty member and Director of Academic Enrichment at Cameron University (Lawton, Oklahoma). At Cameron, he previously held the following positions: Director of Academic Research, and Interim Chair, Department of History and Government. Dr. Wohlers directed the honors and study abroad programs; has worked on initiatives to promote student learning by advancing undergraduate research; has led teams focused on program assessment, accreditation and institutional research; and is committed to improving the student experience through civic engagement.

Prior to joining Cameron University, Dr. Wohlers served as a visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at Eastern Illinois University (2004-2005), adjunct faculty in the Department of Political Science at Dominican University (spring 2004), and an instructor in the Department of Political Science at Northern Illinois University (fall 2002 and 2003).

He received B.A. degrees in history and political science from the University of Saarland, Germany and a B.A. in political science from Sonoma State University. He also earned an M.A. in political science from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a Ph.D. in political science from Northern Illinois University.

Dr. Wohlers has written numerous publications, policy reports and op-ed contributions; conducted book, manuscript, and website reviews; organized/presented at several professional conferences; served as discussant/chair/mentor at a variety of meetings and conferences; conducted research; and served as a consultant. He is a member of many professional organizations and served as President, Oklahoma Political Science Association; Chair, Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition; Editor and Associate Editor, Oklahoma Politics; Chair, Council on Grantsmanship and Research; and more.