Rep. Harris: “I Will Continue to Support Efforts to Add to the Barriers Protecting Our Border”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

House of Representatives Prioritizes Border Security in Appropriations Bill

On July 27, the House of Representatives voted to include nearly $1.6 billion of funding for border security projects in the Make America Secure Appropriations Act. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of this funding:

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the Homeland Security Subcommittee, I have consistently voted in favor of this funding since the appropriations process began, and I am proud to vote in favor of this funding again today. Securing our nation’s borders and cutting off illegal immigration are critical to our national security and sovereignty. I will continue to support efforts to add to the barriers protecting our border.”

The House of Representatives will vote on the passage of the Make America Secure Appropriations Act later tonight.