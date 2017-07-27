Rep. Harris: “I Will Continue to Support Efforts to Add to the Barriers Protecting Our Border”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
House of Representatives Prioritizes Border Security in Appropriations Bill
On July 27, the House of Representatives voted to include nearly $1.6 billion of funding for border security projects in the Make America Secure Appropriations Act. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of this funding:
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the Homeland Security Subcommittee, I have consistently voted in favor of this funding since the appropriations process began, and I am proud to vote in favor of this funding again today. Securing our nation’s borders and cutting off illegal immigration are critical to our national security and sovereignty. I will continue to support efforts to add to the barriers protecting our border.”
The House of Representatives will vote on the passage of the Make America Secure Appropriations Act later tonight.
Comments
Fed Up says
Dr. Harris, with all due respect, which does not amount to much respect at all, your constituents would REALLY like for you to have an in-person town hall meeting so that you have the opportunity, if you care, to find out what we REALLY care about.
Mr. Jackson says
Andy please not to many posts in one week! The snowflakes are going to go ballistic!
for the record says
Better a snowflake than a plain old flake like yourself. What are you like 100?
Snowflake says
Yeah, he’s probably Stonewall Jackson.
Reality says
1.6 Billion dollars for a useless wall and taking care of our elderly and children is just too expensive.
Andy you are a joke.
SoulCrusher says
Agreed, the governmental funding of a wall is just to important for the government to care about its people. Funny thing is the government only exists because the people who wrote the Constitution, created it and allowed it to exist. Our government is supposed to be for the people and by the people, but it is far from that. Build a wall, give money to countries that hate us, blow up countries we have no interest in, rebuild countries that hate us, lie to the people about everything, violate the rights of the people, kill the people with no remorse or consequence, convict the people illegally and extend the rights that were guaranteed to the people to foreign citizens while depriving our citizens of those rights. That is what our government has become. A complete and utter Organized Crime Syndicate and a Terrorist Organization that has no place on American soil.
Disgusted says
Candidate Trump said “Mexico will pay for the wall” Why do you support $1.6 billion for an unnecessary wall while you voted to take health insurance away from millions and provide a multi-billion dollar tax cut for people making over $200,000 per year?
HYDESMANN says
Build the wall, stop sending aid to Mexico and deport all the criminals. What’s 1.6 billion $. We spend that a month in Iraq and Afghanistan.
libertarian says
Another big spending republican idea along with both wars. If you republicans want it so bad then you all and Trump can start a go fund me page and start donating your money not mine. Better yet use Trump’s billions or should I say Russian banks’ billions.
SuckaMC says
And we are in Afghanistan why?
RU Kidding says
I’m all for building a wall, if Rep. Harris remains on the Mexican side of it.
Fed Up says
I’m all for building a wall, if Rep Harris and his idol, #45, remain on the other side of it. Doesn’t seem quite fair to Mexico though.
United We Stand says
Walls have been built in other places with not a lot of long-term success. How effective will this very expensive wall be? Where there is a will there is a way. We have a very large open shoreline. We have a border with Canada where there is no proposal for a wall. In the long term, is this a fiscally responsible expense?. In the long term, what does this do to the image of democracy and freedom we value? Rhetoric and one liners based on assumptions, fears, and misleading information should not be the basis for policy. Dr. Harris has served the district long enough. He does not seem to have independent ideas to address problems instead he tends to only follow the party line. I think it is time that we find a representative that listens to the constituents – all of them – and then fights for the most economically feasible ideas that will serve us today and into the future. We need a representative that will fight for jobs, infrastructure, education – both college and vocational, affordable and accessible health care for all citizens because a healthy society is a productive society, and continued freedom not taking away our civil liberties. Dr. Harris seems to think he only represents the most extreme elements of this country. He does not seem to be able to shake a hand from across the aisle and work toward a common goal. Both sides want the same thing and we need someone in the Congress who knows how to reach out and work together on what we have in common. We need to unite and Dr. Harris would prefer to divide. Let us find a new Congressperson in 2018 who will better represent all the citizens of this district and who will work toward a United States.
Barbara S. says
Harris, you are not listening to the people who elected you. It is my deepest hope they will see you for the charlatan you are and VOTE YOU OUT. A wall is one of the more ridiculous ideas proposed by the repubs to waste our money. No wall can keep criminals out of our country…they and their drugs will easily circumvent it. How you, a doctor, can not be fighting for adequate health care for your constituents is beyond me. You need to be unseated, and I promise to work my hardest towards that goal.
Allison Weaver says
No. The money would be much better spent elsewhere. Why is no one talking to the people who actually LIVE on the border?
Marcy says
President Trump’s Homeland Security secretary and new Chief of Staff, John F. Kelly, has been clear about his views on a border wall with Mexico: It won’t work.
When asked by senators about his views on a border wall during his confirmation hearing this month, Mr. Kelly, a retired general, said a “physical barrier will not do the job.”
Mr. Trump said on Wednesday that he would order the construction of a wall along the United States-Mexico border, fulfilling his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration and stop the flow of drugs coming into the United States.
Mr. Kelly said that a wall would be effective only to the extent that it was backed up by far more sweeping measures.
This would cost the taxpayer money that could be well spent elsewhere. Why don’t you keep you promise and spend time defending Medicare as it is today and Social Security. Think for yourself. I hope constituents of the 1st finds you a new home outside of the district. Voting for ACHA would resulted in tens of thousands of your Constituents without healthcare
Karen Waller says
We have been begging for a Town Hall so that we can let Dr. Harris know how we feel about the wall and other issues. A tele Town Hall is not meeting with constituents. We are the citizens you represent, Dr. Harris. Come and see us! Do your job, make scheduling aTown Hall a PRIORITY.
Karen Waller says
Do your job, Dr. Harris! Meet with the citizens of District 1 that you represent by scheduling an in person Town Hall to hear our concerns about the wall and other issues.