Harford Community College Holds GED Graduate Recognition Ceremony

From Harford Community College:
Thirty-four graduates were recognized on June 16, 2017, at the GED® Graduate Recognition Ceremony in the William H. Amoss Performing Arts Center. The President of Maryland Homes Team, Inc. of Re/Max Components, Robert McArtor, delivered the keynote address to the graduates. He shared his story of earning his GED® after being abandoned by his mother at the age of 9 and living on his own by the age of 17. McArtor stated, “The bar has been set, now go and rise above it.”
There were three student speakers: Ruth Angelino Caceres, who graduated after entering HCC’s English as a Second Language program to learn English and then transitioned into Adult Basic Education classes to earn her credential; Michael Pearce, whose goal is to attend Harford Community College and begin his career as a social worker; and Tyra Willis, who shared, “I no longer have to sit on the sidelines in my race to greatness.” Ms. Willis has also graduated from HCC’s HVAC Certificate program and now is currently pursuing her commercial driver’s license through Harford Community College.
The General Education Development (GED®) examination is equivalent to a high school diploma and certifies that a student has achieved high school graduate-level skills. For more information on HCC’s Adult Basic Education Literacy Program, call 443-412-2616.
Comments
Rjbaskins says
Never understood why someone would pay to get a GED, when all you had to do was STAY in school and do your homework and get decent grades. Just saying.
Duh says
They graduated you from high school and you couldn’t read the first paragraph. Just sayin.
Duh Not says
No. Read all three paragraphs; I know that is a lot to ask. The article is equating the GED to graduating from high school, and I quote:
“The General Education Development (GED®) examination is equivalent to a high school diploma and certifies that a student has achieved high school graduate-level skills.”
Snooty says
While there are notable exceptions, there are still places (jobs, higher learning) that won’t accept a GED.
Be cool, stay in school.
Snooty Tooty says
Goes to show you, when left to their own devices, kids make really dumb decisions (i.e., dropping out of school). They then live behind the 8-ball the rest of their lives, even if they decide to pursue a GED.