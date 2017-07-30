Harford Community College Holds GED Graduate Recognition Ceremony

From Harford Community College:

Thirty-four graduates were recognized on June 16, 2017, at the GED® Graduate Recognition Ceremony in the William H. Amoss Performing Arts Center. The President of Maryland Homes Team, Inc. of Re/Max Components, Robert McArtor, delivered the keynote address to the graduates. He shared his story of earning his GED® after being abandoned by his mother at the age of 9 and living on his own by the age of 17. McArtor stated, “The bar has been set, now go and rise above it.”

There were three student speakers: Ruth Angelino Caceres, who graduated after entering HCC’s English as a Second Language program to learn English and then transitioned into Adult Basic Education classes to earn her credential; Michael Pearce, whose goal is to attend Harford Community College and begin his career as a social worker; and Tyra Willis, who shared, “I no longer have to sit on the sidelines in my race to greatness.” Ms. Willis has also graduated from HCC’s HVAC Certificate program and now is currently pursuing her commercial driver’s license through Harford Community College.

The General Education Development (GED®) examination is equivalent to a high school diploma and certifies that a student has achieved high school graduate-level skills. For more information on HCC’s Adult Basic Education Literacy Program, call 443-412-2616.