State Highway Administration Begins $6.5 Million Project to Repair Route 22 in Churchville

From the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration:
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is beginning congestion relief and safety improvements on MD 22 (Churchville Road) between Prospect Mill Road and MD 136 (Calvary Road/Priestford Road) in Churchville. The $6.5 million project will be complete summer 2018.
MDOT SHA will repair and resurface the pavement and install new markings on MD 22 between Prospect Mill Road and MD 136. MDOT SHA also will improve traffic operations on MD 22 between the Prospect Mill Road and Thomas Run/Shucks Road intersections by widening the roadway to provide a continuous second through lane in each direction between the intersections. This section of MD 22 will also have new bicycle compatible shoulders in both directions, upgrades to sidewalk ramps and crosswalks, and a new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compatible sidewalk along the eastbound side of MD 22.
The project also includes upgrades to traffic signal systems, roadway drainage and construction of bio-swales, and landscaping.
“MDOT SHA is committed to improving highway safety and traffic operations along this key cross-county route for Harford County residents,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. “Widening MD 22 will help thousands of people attending Harford Community College and visiting area businesses.”
MDOT SHA temporarily shift and close lanes in the work zone during off-peak travel hours. Temporary lane shifts may occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and Sundays through Friday mornings between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Contractor crews may also work behind concrete barrier walls placed within the MD 22 work zone at any time of the day or night.
Each day, approximately 23,000 vehicles travel this section of MD 22 so motorists should plan extra travel time.
The e-Road Ready 2017 electronic construction brochure is now available by clicking here. The e-brochure highlights major road construction and maintenance projects in Maryland’s 23 counties.
Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands. Maryland drivers can also know before they go by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates.
Comments
A Realist says
They really didn’t say congestion relief did they??? How about finish 22 in Aberdeen before taking on a new project…?!?!?
WTF? says
Different contract. Different contractor. Different section of road. Not related. You are an idiot.
You're an Idiot says
You’re even a bigger idiot.
The Route 22/SHA/Aberdeen project is two separate contracts. with two different “main contractors” that are working on two different sections of the same road.
They’re both behind schedule.
A Realist says
And you are a fucking dumbass!!!
You're an Idiot says
Why the profanity?
s says
Why bother? 6 months behind schedule in Aberdeen already.
Citizen says
Skip the bike lanes. Crazy to even think about riding a bike on the highway in that area.
Johnnie Doughe says
Does anyone actually believe they will be done by summer of 2018? Should we start a pool on when it is competed? Bike lanes should be kept at least 3 to 4 feet away from traffic lanes.
You're an Idiot says
It’s not Aberdeen. Ask your local construction company how they feel about bidding/working jobs in Aberdeen.
A Realist says
Tell us all about it buddy
FFRR says
No way it will be done. This is a big farse.
JOHN P. MALLAMO says
Just wondering if my reading of the scope on this project is correct. Repair and resurface add new markings to the road bed on Route 22 between Prospect Mill and Md 136. Widen the road bed to add a continuous second through lane in both directions between Prospect Mill and the Schucks/Thomas Run intersections. This section of MD 22 will also have new bicycle compatible shoulders in both directions, upgrades to sidewalk ramps and crosswalks, and a new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compatible sidewalk along the eastbound side of MD 22. Appears that the bicycle compatible shoulders in both directions upgraded sidewalks ramps, crosswalks, and ADA compatible sidewalk along the eastbound side of MD 22 will be for all of the total distance between Prospect Mill and Schucks/Thomas Run intersections. They start from nowhere and go to nowhere. I suppose we should be pleased that SHA is doing something. Like the song says, a little bit is better than nada.
THNX
JOHN P. MALLAMO
Kharn says
It’s because of the bike shop in the Campus Hills shopping center.
Cyclists meet there, then ride in packs in either direction, blocking Rt 22 traffic when there are no shoulders.