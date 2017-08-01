State Highway Administration Begins $6.5 Million Project to Repair Route 22 in Churchville

From the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration:

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is beginning congestion relief and safety improvements on MD 22 (Churchville Road) between Prospect Mill Road and MD 136 (Calvary Road/Priestford Road) in Churchville. The $6.5 million project will be complete summer 2018.

MDOT SHA will repair and resurface the pavement and install new markings on MD 22 between Prospect Mill Road and MD 136. MDOT SHA also will improve traffic operations on MD 22 between the Prospect Mill Road and Thomas Run/Shucks Road intersections by widening the roadway to provide a continuous second through lane in each direction between the intersections. This section of MD 22 will also have new bicycle compatible shoulders in both directions, upgrades to sidewalk ramps and crosswalks, and a new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compatible sidewalk along the eastbound side of MD 22.

The project also includes upgrades to traffic signal systems, roadway drainage and construction of bio-swales, and landscaping.

“MDOT SHA is committed to improving highway safety and traffic operations along this key cross-county route for Harford County residents,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. “Widening MD 22 will help thousands of people attending Harford Community College and visiting area businesses.”

MDOT SHA temporarily shift and close lanes in the work zone during off-peak travel hours. Temporary lane shifts may occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and Sundays through Friday mornings between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Contractor crews may also work behind concrete barrier walls placed within the MD 22 work zone at any time of the day or night.

Each day, approximately 23,000 vehicles travel this section of MD 22 so motorists should plan extra travel time.

