Aberdeen Police Commander Suspended for Evidence Tampering

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On August 2, 2017 officials from the Aberdeen Police Department initiated an investigation regarding allegations of criminal misconduct by a member of its Command Staff. The investigation revealed a Lieutenant, an 18-year veteran of the force, tampered with drug evidence. As a result their police powers were suspended immediately.
Chief Henry Trabert has requested the assistance of the Maryland State Police to lead the forthcoming criminal and administrative investigation, to protect the integrity of the Department, while providing a fair and impartial investigation.
Comments
Rand McNally says
Why wasn’t he arrested immediately? Thrown in jail? Had his assets seized? And most importantly…WHY DON’T WE HAVE A NAME?
Emabarrassed to live in Aberdeen says
I was arrested by an officer from the APD for a misdemeanor charge , never gave one bit of trouble , had a prior arrest record & fully admitted & cooperated with the officer I was proceeded to be verbally assaulted saying I would have his foot shoved so far up my cunt if I lied etc which I had done none of , made to listen to loud music while he texted & drive his cop car well above the speed limit to the jail .. sad to know that most officers these days are sadly crooked & it upset me greatly because my dad was an officer in this same department for many years while I was growing up , sad to see this department go downhill like it has & that they ignore bite the drug activity in a park directly across from their precinct yet manage to harass others for the most random of charges
Emabarrassed to live in Aberdeen says
Did not have any prior arrest record it should say *
Nunion of your business says
Probably Al Severn’s kid in which u were and most likely a sh** head so your opinion means nothing.
Hunter says
It’s an investigation for a reason……….he’s not guilty until a Judge say so. At this point, they have information causing serious questions; that’s it. So, relax and let the MSP do their job before you declare the officer is guilty and should be arrested..
SoulCrusher says
Judges mean nothing. He’s guilty when the JURY says he’s guilty. Judges are able to accept plea bargains, but a true finding of guilt only occurs when a jury of your PEERS says you are guilty. Never forget that. Judges in your county are complete and utter criminals, so anything out of their lying scum bucket mouths means nothing to me and should mean nothing to you…..
Jess says
Unless you have a bench trial, and a judge decides the verdict…
SoulCrusher says
You can’t have a bench trial on felony charges. You can be convicted by plea or jury only on felony charges. Since CDS was involved, I guess they could use the forced Alford Plea, but that is still a plea and the State would have to use coercion or extortion to gain that. The prosecutor’s in your county really enjoy extortion and coercion. Evidence tampering is a felony….
Dick Grammar says
Improper use of apostrophes should be a felony.
SoulCrusher says
Well, there is nothing improper about the use of your screen name. You are definitely a “Dick”.
Bail Country says
If he was arrested, he would probably have been released on bail anyway. It seems almost everyone that is charged is released on bail, unless it’s a murder charge.
SoulCrusher says
Bail is a constitutional right and is guaranteed so that there is no violation of “due process”. You are not presumed guilty until you have had a trial and are pronounced guilty. The trial is supposed to be fair and impartial, but that simply does not occur in Harford County or in the State of Maryland. Especially, regarding CDS. The criminal procedure law involving CDS in Maryland, supposedly allows the agents of the State to break any and all laws without consequence, yet is in violation of the 14th Amendment, jeopardizes “due process”, is sanguinary and makes the State an Organized Crime Syndicate and a Terrorist Organization. Bail is supposed to guarantee an appearance, but the State of Maryland uses it in an unconstitutional fashion as an additional pretrial punishment by making the amount “excessive”. Certain crimes are allowed the use of “NO BAIL” because of a danger that may be presented to other members of the community. “No Bail” is also used when a defendant is accused of a felony and is charged with another felony in a supposed separate incidents. All in all, the State of Maryland convicts people illegally at an alarming rate and this is just one of the reasons I say the State is an Organized Crime Syndicate and a Terrorist Organization……
Ghost of Christma's past says
Let it go crusher….. Let it go and be free to live your life…. Stop harboring this anger inside you.
SoulCrusher says
There is nothing to let go. I am only stating the truth……
Sadbuttrue says
Your Dad must have been officer Bull or Don Lacotto. We needed both of those men out here. They got rid of JR a long time ago and were having issues again.
Local Yocal says
What is Aberdeen turning into, Baltimore City?
Bad cops are worse than criminals (actually, they ARE criminals), but they are worse than the average civilian criminal because they have the RESPONSIBILITY to uphold the law, not break it!
WTF “cats in blue”, as a group, you had better get your shit together, because you are losing the public’s trust faster than you may realize!
SoulCrusher says
Finally, people are seeing the truth. The law breaks the law all the time and people were just accepting it. The last sentence in your comments tells me that the truth is coming to the surface and people are starting to realize those truths. Good for you “Local Yocal”. You have been enlightened…..