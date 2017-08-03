Aberdeen Police Commander Suspended for Evidence Tampering

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On August 2, 2017 officials from the Aberdeen Police Department initiated an investigation regarding allegations of criminal misconduct by a member of its Command Staff. The investigation revealed a Lieutenant, an 18-year veteran of the force, tampered with drug evidence. As a result their police powers were suspended immediately.

Chief Henry Trabert has requested the assistance of the Maryland State Police to lead the forthcoming criminal and administrative investigation, to protect the integrity of the Department, while providing a fair and impartial investigation.