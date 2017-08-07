Aberdeen Police Seek Suspect in Exxon Armed Robbery; Release Video

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Aberdeen Exxon on August 6, 2017.

Officers were called to the Exxon located at 7 N. Philadelphia Blvd around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived they learned that a black male had entered the store and ordered the cashier to the ground at gunpoint. The suspect punched the cashier repeatedly both with the pistol and his free hand. After a struggle, the cashier was able to break away and fled the store.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Surveillance footage captured the attack and the Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. He is described as a black male, approximately 5’9” tall, 250lbs. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt over a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black face mask, and black gloves.

There was also a recent robbery of the same Exxon in May of this year. Detectives are unsure if the robberies are related, but both cases do appear to be similar. Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Sergeant Tomlinson at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.