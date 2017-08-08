Assisted Living Facility Burglary Investigated in Bel Air

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for burglarizing several apartments at Brightview Senior Living in Bel Air.

On July 28, 2017, at 7:03 pm Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct responded to Avondell Assisted Living for the report of a burglary. Through investigation, it was determined an unknown individual burglarized several apartments and stole a significant amount of jewelry and some credit cards.

The investigation has been assumed by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information regarding the crime who wishes to remain anonymous may report their information through the following methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Anyone having information is asked to please call Detective Suzanne Moro at 443-409-3154. To be eligible for a reward, you must use one the Tiplines listed below.

Website/Email: Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Website: www.p3tips.com?Phone: Harford Crime Solvers Call 1-888-540-8477