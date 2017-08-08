Intersection of Granary Road and Water Tower Way in Forest Hill to Close for Construction of Roundabout

From Harford County government:
Harford County’s Department of Public Works will be closing the intersection of Granary Road and Water Tower Way in Forest Hill to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, for the construction of a roundabout. The closure will occur on or about Monday, August 14, 2017 and will last for approximately four to six weeks. Access to all businesses on Granary Road will be maintained throughout the construction period via either Robin Circle or Conowingo Road.
Please make other arrangements if you travel through this intersection.
Questions may be directed to Rick Bates, Project Engineer, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1298.
Comments
idiots says
Round a bout wouldn’t be necessary if they would close off Water tower way to all the traffic from south bound business rte 1 trying to bypass the light at 23.They make the right onto 23 then a quick left on water tower way to get back on the bypass. Heck what am I talking about no one even stops for right on red at that light.
But hey lets spend money instead of handing out tickets to harford county non drivers.