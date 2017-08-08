Intersection of Granary Road and Water Tower Way in Forest Hill to Close for Construction of Roundabout

From Harford County government:

Harford County’s Department of Public Works will be closing the intersection of Granary Road and Water Tower Way in Forest Hill to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, for the construction of a roundabout. The closure will occur on or about Monday, August 14, 2017 and will last for approximately four to six weeks. Access to all businesses on Granary Road will be maintained throughout the construction period via either Robin Circle or Conowingo Road.

Please make other arrangements if you travel through this intersection.

Questions may be directed to Rick Bates, Project Engineer, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1298.