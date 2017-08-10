Harford Community College Announces New STEM Dean

From Harford Community College:

Pamela Pape-Lindstrom, Ph.D. has been named the new Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Harford Community College. She began her position with HCC on August 7.

Prior to joining HCC, Dr. Pape-Lindstrom spent 10 years as the co-chair of the Life Sciences Department at Everett Community College, near Seattle, Washington, where she provided faculty leadership for several National Science Foundation grant-funded initiatives. She served as co-chair of sustainability efforts at Everett Community College for three years.

As a tenured faculty member, she mentored and evaluated associate and tenure-track instructors, facilitated outreach campaigns to parents and high school counselors regarding the pursuit of STEM majors, and served on various task forces that included implementing mandatory advising and redesigning the biology major curriculum. In 2012, Dr. Pape-Lindstrom was chosen as a Partnership for Undergraduate Life Sciences Education (PULSE) Leadership Fellow, a national organization to improve life sciences education, and she has led the PULSE Rubrics and Recognition team as part of the larger transformative effort. In 2013 she received the Exceptional Faculty Award at Everett.

Additional experience includes teaching at Highline Community College (Des Moines, WA); Seattle Pacific University (Blakely Island Field Station, Blakely Island, WA); Green River Community College (Auburn, WA); Wichita State University (Wichita, KS); and Butler County Community College (Andover, KS).

Dr. Pape-Lindstrom earned a B.S. in Biology with Marine Science and Chemistry minors, graduating cum laude from the University of Miami, and received a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the University of South Carolina.

She has written numerous publications, conducted research, and presented at multiple professional conferences and workshops. Dr. Pape-Lindstrom is a member of American Association for the Advancement of Science, Society for Advancement of Biology Education Research, NW Biology Instructor’s Organization, Sigma Xi, and Phi Beta Kappa.