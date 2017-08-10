Havre de Grace to Celebrate Completion of All-Access Playground at Tydings Park on Aug. 26

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Mayor William T. Martin invites all citizens, elected officials, and members of the press to join him and the city council on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m to celebrate the completion of the all-access playground at Tydings Park.

Since taking office in 2015, the Martin administration has prioritized the conceptualization and installation of modern and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant playground equipment at Tydings Park. In 2016, the Tydings Park Commission created a concept plan for the project based on public testimony and survey.

Work started in early 2017, with the installation of a REV 8 Rotating Climber, interactive stations, a custom lighthouse and climber resembling Concord Point Lighthouse, and various other pieces of equipment, all of which is in compliance with ASTM (American Society for Testing Materials) and CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) playground standards.

The City secured over $200,000 in grant money from Harford County and is anticipating additional grant support in the amount of $264,407 in funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fiscal Year 2018 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program Grant, in September.

“We are a City that values open space and outdoor recreation. We also respect the virtues of compassion. This perspective has led us to the creation and completion of this beautiful new section of playground. An area where all children and their families can safely be active and feel comfortable,” expressed Mayor William T. Martin.