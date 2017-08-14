Bel Air Assisted Living Facility Proposes Addition of 24,000 Sq Ft of Medical Offices

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

Lorien Of Bel Air – Lot 1

Located on the east side of Emmorton Road (Route 924), South of Patterson Mill Road; Tax Map 56; Parcel 578; Lot 1, First Election District. Council District C.

Plan No. 368-2017 Proposed addition to the existing assisted living facility to include 24,000

sf of medical offices.

Received 07-19-17 1909 Emmorton Road LLC/ Bay State Land Services

