Essex Man Charged in Churchville Bank Robbery

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland state troopers arrested a Baltimore County man who held up a bank this morning in Harford County.

The accused is identified as Keith Stacy Taylor, 38, of Essex. He is charged with armed robbery and theft.

Shortly after 10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a robbery at the BB&T Bank in the 2900 block of Churchville Road in Churchville, Md. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect, later identified as Taylor, entered the bank, walked up to a teller and asked about opening a checking account. Taylor handed the teller a note informing her of a bank robbery. He then left the scene after receiving money from the teller.

Soon thereafter, a Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a white Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by someone who matched witness descriptions of Taylor. A trooper with the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division stopped the van.

The trooper identified Taylor as the driver of the van and also saw money in the front seat of the vehicle. Surveillance footage from the bank positively identified Taylor as the person wanted in connection with the robbery. Taylor was arrested and taken to the Bel Air Barrack. He will then be taken to Harford County central booking center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.