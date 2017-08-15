Harford County Public Library Celebrates Solar Eclipse with Viewing Parties, Events

From the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library will offer several events to celebrate the first total solar eclipse in the continental United States in nearly 40 years.

Family friendly solar eclipse parties take place Monday, August 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen, Abingdon, Edgewood, Havre de Grace, Joppa, Norrisville and Whiteford libraries.

The parties feature live streaming of NASA’s broadcast of the solar eclipse.

Library customers will also be able to view the partial eclipse outdoors using solar eclipse glasses (while supplies last) or make an easy projection device to watch the eclipse safely, both weather permitting. In addition, guests will have an opportunity to learn about the sun, space, what makes an eclipse and how to view it safely.

Other library events in conjunction with the solar eclipse include:

Eclipse Projector Makerspace, Wednesday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whiteford Library. At this event, library customers will make a pinhole projector (while supplies last) to watch the eclipse safely.

Science Club: Solar Eclipse – Chat with a Solar Physicist, Wednesday, August 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library. Geared toward children ages K-5, the program features a video link with solar physicist Todd Hoeksema, who will discuss the sun, how it’s studied and the upcoming solar eclipse.

Get Ready for the Solar Eclipse, Wednesday, August 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Edgewood Library. This program, for customers of all ages, will provide information about eclipses and prepare participants for viewing of the eclipse on August 21. Solar viewing glasses will be provided while supplies last.

Sun, Moon & Stars, Saturday, August 19, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. at the Havre de Grace Library. The program, for children ages birth to 5, features space-themed stories, songs and a craft to make, all inspired by the upcoming eclipse.

Pre-Solar Eclipse Party, Saturday, August 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Norrisville Library. Customers will watch videos of astronomers and NASA scientists explaining what will take place during the solar eclipse. Guests can also pick up a pair of solar viewing glasses (while supplies last) or create a pinhole projection device to view the eclipse.

Throughout the month of August, the Abingdon and Whiteford libraries will offer Story Walk: Eclipse, which encourages families to take a walk around the library while reading a story about the solar eclipse. Activities will also be offered.