Harford County Seeks Youth and Adult Volunteers for Teen Court Program

From Harford County government:

Harford County is seeking volunteers in grades 8-12 who are interested in helping their peers while learning about the law and the justice system. Volunteers will serve as peer jurors in the Teen Court program. Harford County Teen Court provides a second chance to teens who are nonviolent, first-time offenders by offering alternatives to the juvenile justice system such as performing community service, attending educational programs and writing a formal apology letter. Adult volunteers are also needed to guide the jury in developing these alternatives. Training for all volunteers is set for Wednesday, August 30, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Harford County District Court, 2 South Bond Street, Bel Air. Registration is required and pizza will be served.

Harford County District Court Judge Susan Hazlett presides over Teen Court, which follows a restorative justice model to determine what is best for the respondent, the victim, and the community at large. The volunteer jury is comprised of students from around the county who develop “findings” with assistance from adult volunteers who serve as court clerks. Youth volunteers will earn three service-learning hours for each session and must reside in Harford County or attend a Harford County public school.

Registered participants will meet at 5:00 p.m. on August 30 for a sign-in period and pizza; training will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. To register for the training session, or to learn more about serving as a youth volunteer on the jury or as an adult court clerk, contact the Teen Court coordinator at 443-752-4217 or teencourt@harfordcountymd.gov.

Harford County’s Teen Court program is a partnership between the Harford County Department of Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy, Department of Juvenile Services, Sheriff’s Office, and Harford County Public Schools.