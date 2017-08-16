Harford Community College Graduates 2017 Paramedic Class

From Harford Community College:

A ceremony was held on August 1 to recognize the eight students who successfully completed the paramedic program at Harford Community College. This cohort began in January of 2016 and completed the program on July 11, 2017. The graduates are eligible to take the National Registry Examination; two completers, John Langenfelder and Caleb Trout, have already successfully completed the exam.

Ashley Meisel, RN, MS, Coordinator for Nursing & Allied Health Professions, spoke on behalf of Laura Preston, Dean of Nursing & Allied Health Professions. She recognized the accomplishment of the graduates, stating “They have worked hard and proven to be successful in a very rigorous program. The many nights of studying and the countless hours of clinical have finally paid off. I know you spent many hours away from your loved ones in order to accomplish this goal.” She also recognized several key people who were instrumental to the program’s success, including Steve Proctor, Lead Instructor; Patrick Campbell, Program Director; and Dawn Reimer, CET Associate for Nursing & Allied Health Professions.

The paramedic program of Harford Community College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (www.caahep.org) upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP). Harford Community College’s paramedic program has drawn students from all over the region, including Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Harford County, Cecil County, Southern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

For more information on Harford Community College’s paramedic program, call 443-412-2554 or email ems@harford.edu.