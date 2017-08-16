Havre de Grace Police Investigate Body Found in Wooded Area

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On August 16, 2017, Havre de Grace Police officers responded to the 400 Block of Webb Lane, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 to investigate a deceased subject found in a wooded area.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The area was secured and an investigation was initiated by detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Havre de Grace Police Department. Detectives were assisted by an investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland. The deceased person was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The scene was processed and the investigation continues at this time.

Details indicated that there is no immediate danger to the public. Further information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.