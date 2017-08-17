Harford County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Using Computer to Coerce Minor into Sex

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore:

On August 16, 2017, U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III sentenced William Ray Wagner, age 34, a resident of Harford County, Maryland, to 10 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the use of interstate facilities to coerce a minor to engage in sex.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Gordon Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler; and Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly.

According to his plea agreement, in the fall of 2014, Wagner was communicating on Facebook with an individual he believed was a 14-year-old girl who lived with her parents. The individual was actually an undercover Harford County detective.

In early October 2014, Wagner attempted to meet the individual to engage in sex, and used his computer to initiate graphic discussions about sex. He ultimately arranged to meet the individual at a restaurant in Bel Air on October 13, and then walk to a nearby trail to engage in sex. On that date, Wagner arrived at the agreed upon meeting location with a blanket and two condoms. He was arrested.

Wagner had previously been convicted of unlawful contact with a minor in 2009 and as a result, was required to register as a sex offender in Maryland. In April 2014, Wagner was arrested in Harford County and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

As part of his plea agreement, Wagner must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI, Harford County Sheriff‘s Office and Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation and prosecution. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Budlow, who prosecuted the case.