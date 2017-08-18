15-Yr-Old Edgewood Girl Found Dead in Havre de Grace; Ruled Homicide by Asphyxiation

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On August 17, 2017, Havre de Grace Police Detectives with assistance from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland have notified the next of kin and identified the female body that was found in the 400 block of Webb Lane as Maleigha Solonka, 15 years of age from Edgewood, Maryland.

Maleigha Solonka’s cause of death is asphyxiation. This case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information in regards to Maleigha Solonka’s homicide is asked to contact Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be forthcoming.