40 Paddlers Participate in Harford Land Trust’s Annual Kayak Poker Run in Havre de Grace

From Harford Land Trust:

Sun and low humidity made for an ideal day on the water for Harford Land Trust’s annual Kayak Poker Run on Sunday, August 13, in Havre de Grace.

Forty participants pushed off from the public boat ramp heading south shortly after 9:00AM. The five-mile course hugged the shoreline and included Swan Harbor Pier. Kayakers collected a playing card at four stops before circling back to the launch for their final card.

The event concluded with lunch and prizes under the shade of Tydings Memorial Park. Jay Rubinoff, of Bel Air, won a handmade wooden Greenland Storm Paddle for the best poker hand.

The sixth-annual Kayak Poker Run was made possible by a generous contribution from the Ben Boniface Deer Creek Valley Fund, which supports recreational and educational opportunities that foster the appreciation of Harford’s natural resources.

“Getting people outside and enjoying this beautiful part of our county is what this event is all about,” noted Harry Webster, former Harford Land Trust President and event volunteer.

Other sponsors and supporters included the Office of the Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU), Glenn and Eleanora Dudderar, Lassen, Marine & Webster, Tidewater Marina, H. Turney McKnight, and Harry and Eileen Webster, as well as numerous community volunteers.

Event proceeds support the Harford Land Trust’s mission of working with landowners to conserve land and protect its natural resources, scenic beauty, rural character, and promote a healthy quality of life in Harford County. The organization has directly and indirectly preserved more than 11,000 acres of land since its founding in 1991. Visit www.harfordlandtrust.org for more information, to donate, or to become a member.