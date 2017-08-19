Hogan Administration to Provide $38.4 Million in Grants for Local Roads; Deadline Set for Application

From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the administration is making $38,390,961 in grants available for local roads in Baltimore City and municipalities and counties from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has released the application that needs to be submitted by August 31. The grants will be awarded to jurisdictions based on the existing formula for the distribution of Highway User Revenues (HURs).

“Since the beginning of our administration, we have been committed to investing in roads and bridges across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “Our local jurisdictions rely on these crucial funds for long-overdue road projects that impact the safety and quality of life of our citizens.”

The Hogan administration has invested $14.8 billion in the state’s Consolidated Transportation Plan, including nearly $8 billion towards roads and bridges throughout our state. Across MDOT, from the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore and the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to highways and toll facilities, we have nearly 1,000 projects totaling $9 billion currently under construction. For the past three years, Governor Hogan has fought to return HURs to past levels after being severely reduced by the previous administration. Despite these efforts, the funding has been cut significantly and consistently by the Maryland General Assembly.

The $38.4 million in grants are in addition to the estimated $177 million in Highway User Revenues that Maryland counties and municipalities are set to receive in fiscal year 2018. These new funds for local roads are above and beyond Maryland’s current $8 billion six-year investment in state roads and bridges.

“We encourage you to get your applications in quickly so we can get this funding to you, where it can make a difference for all Marylanders across the state,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn.

To be considered for the grant funds, county and municipal leaders will sign and return the Transportation Grant Application Form. These signed applications certify that jurisdictions will participate in the grant and use the funds only on transportation projects. Here is a link to download the application: http://www.mdot.maryland.gov/newMDOT/Documents/HUR%20FY2018%20Grant%20Application.docx