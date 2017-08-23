Aberdeen Police Investigate Frito Lay Bomb Threat

From the Aberdeen Police Office:

Aberdeen Police Officers were called to the Frito Lay Warehouse just after midnight on August 19, 2017. A manager reported that an unknown female had called in a bomb threat and they were evacuating the building.

When officers arrived they requested the assistance of the Aberdeen Fire Department and police canines that are trained in explosives detection from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Proving Ground. A thorough search of the building took over two hours and required numerous officers before the building was deemed safe and employees returned to work.

The actions of the suspect required the response of numerous public safety personnel and should not be viewed as a “prank” or a “joke”, but as the criminal act that it was.

Investigating officers were able to determine that the threatening phone call was placed from a payphone at the Shell gas station located at 1026 Middleton Rd in Aberdeen. Video surveillance footage shows a gold colored SUV parked in front of the payphone around the same time that the bomb threat was received at Frito Lay.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Sgt. Shannon Persuhn of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.