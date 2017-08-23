Parkville Man Arrested in Bel Air for Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

A Baltimore man was arrested and charged last Monday after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The suspect is identified as Luke Brooks, 39, of Parkville, MD. He is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center became involved after Brooks made contact with an undercover law enforcement account which he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and arranged to have sexual contact with her for a specified amount of money. Brooks arranged to meet in the Town of Bel Air Pennsylvania Avenue Lot, but moved his vehicle to the Hickory Lot where he was arrested without incident. Brooks was later released on bail.

Investigators also recovered items of personal electronics and other evidentiary items from Brooks’ person and vehicle upon his arrest. Investigation is ongoing.