Altercation Results in Serious Injury to Aberdeen Man

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On August 30, 2017 at approximately 10:27 PM, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd. for a report of an unconscious male.

Upon officers arrival they found a 38 year old male from the 500 block of Ohio Court in Aberdeen, unconscious and suffering from a cut to his forehead. Emergency Medical Services from the Aberdeen Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to John Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. A witness told police that the victim was assaulted by an unknown person.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Milton Alexander at (410) 272-2121 or through direct message on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. All tips are confidential.