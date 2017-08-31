Woman Stabbed in Aberdeen; Attacker Unidentified

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On August 30, 2017 at approximately 10:48 PM, officers from the police department responded to a woman being stabbed in the area of 18 E. Bel Air Avenue.
When officers arrived on-scene, they found a 28 year old female who had been stabbed on her chest, shoulder and chin. Officers immediately rendered first-aid until medical personnel from the Aberdeen Fire Department arrived. The woman was treated at the scene and transported to Harford Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Several bystanders and the woman were interviewed however no one was forthcoming with information on the identity of a suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Milton Alexander at (410) 272-2121 or through direct message on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. All tips are confidential.
