Help Requested to Identify Sexual Predator in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Detectives are investigating two violent sexual assaults, both occurring nearly 24 hours apart, likely committed by the same unknown suspect.

Incident #1

On Sunday, September 10, 2017 at approximately 9:21 PM, police officials received a call for a reported rape that occurred in the unit block of Carol Avenue. Arriving officers met with a female victim who alleged she was raped and robbed at knife point. The victim was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Detectives responded to the hospital and interviewed the victim. The victim described arranging a meeting with a man she met on Backpage, an online classified website. After arranging the meeting the victim walked towards Carol Avenue. Once she neared Carol Avenue the victim was accosted by a tall, black male, who was wearing a gray jacket and facemask. The suspect placed a knife to the victim’s right side and escorted her onto a property in the unit block of Carol Avenue, where he raped her at knifepoint. The suspect took money from the victim prior to fleeing.

The victim has been treated and released form Harford Memorial Hospital.

Incident #2

On Monday, September 11, 2017 at approximately 8:58 pm police officials were notified of an attempted sexual assault and robbery that occurred in the unit block of Liberty Street. Arriving officers met with a female victim who was suffering from lacerations, a puncture wound to her stomach, and a head injury. The victim was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Detectives interviewed the victim who described her attacker as a black male in his 20’s, thin build, approximately 5’10” tall with dark brown skin. He was wearing a grey pull over hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. His hood was pulled up over his head, but it appeared that he had short hair.

Investigators determined the victim arranged to meet the suspect after an encounter on Backpage, an online classified website.

The victim has been treated and released from Harford Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2121.