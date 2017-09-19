New Edgewood Church, Jarrettsville Bank Proposed

From Friends of Harford:
Development Advisory Committee
Meeting Notice
Meeting Time: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 9:00am
Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room
Fruitful Living Christian Center Church
Located on the south side of Nuttal Avenue; West of Carroll Avenue; Tax Map 66; Parcel 311; Lot 2; Third Election District; Council District A;
Plan No. S433-2017 Construct a 3,480 sf. 1 story church on 2 Acres; R3
Received 08-23-17 Fruitful Living Christian Center, Inc. / David G. Taylor & Associates, LLC
Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN
Jarrettsville Federal Bank Annex
Located on the south side of Norrisville Road; West of Baldwin Mill Road; Tax Map 32; Parcel 85; Fourth Election District; Council District D;
Plan No. S435-2017 Construct a 2,570 sf. bank; 0.718 acres; VB
Received 08-23-17 Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association/ Frederick Ward Associates
Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN
Comments
NIMBY says
Do we really need another church?
There are plenty already and none of them are full.
orthodox catholic christian Unitarian says
I agree. Each church has its own character, but they all are the same. So I could go to any church and still get the same blessings? What ever happened to being an exclusive church that offers its own sacraments and all that. I want Olsteen to set up a church here in Harford County. Im sure it would be closed if needed…LOL