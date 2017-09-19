New Edgewood Church, Jarrettsville Bank Proposed

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

Fruitful Living Christian Center Church

Located on the south side of Nuttal Avenue; West of Carroll Avenue; Tax Map 66; Parcel 311; Lot 2; Third Election District; Council District A;

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S433-2017 Construct a 3,480 sf. 1 story church on 2 Acres; R3

Received 08-23-17 Fruitful Living Christian Center, Inc. / David G. Taylor & Associates, LLC

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

Jarrettsville Federal Bank Annex

Located on the south side of Norrisville Road; West of Baldwin Mill Road; Tax Map 32; Parcel 85; Fourth Election District; Council District D;

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S435-2017 Construct a 2,570 sf. bank; 0.718 acres; VB

Received 08-23-17 Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association/ Frederick Ward Associates

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN