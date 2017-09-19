Susan Burdette Announces Candidacy for Harford County Council District C

From Citizens for Susan Burdette:

Susan Burdette announced her candidacy for a four-year term on Harford County Council, District C at a campaign kick-off held on Sunday September 10, 2017 at Black Eyed Suzie’s restaurant in Bel Air. District C covers large areas in Bel Air and Forest Hill.

Ms. Burdette currently serves as the Chair of the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners. Under the Town’s charter, she also assumes duties as Mayor. Previously, Ms. Burdette completed a 35-year career at the Harford County Public Library, working at various times in all of the County’s 11 branches, the bookmobile and the administrative offices. Her last position before retirement was as the Program and Community Relations Specialist.

“I love being a Bel Air Town Commissioner and Mayor. I’ve learned a lot about issues that are important to our citizens, including safe neighborhoods, a healthy environment, access to a stable water supply, quality recreational programs, local arts & culture experiences and a healthy business community,” says Ms. Burdette. “With this knowledge and the network of colleagues that I have developed over the years, I can accomplish even more for Bel Air and Forest Hill as a member of the Harford County Council for District C.”

Ms. Burdette served as Chairperson on the Harford County Council Citizens Budget Advisory Board from fiscal years 2016 – 2018.

Ms. Burdette has lived in Harford County since 1975 and in the Town of Bel Air since 1986. She is a graduate of Towson University. In the years since, Ms. Burdette has demonstrated a passion for community service and volunteerism, including service on statewide government panels and with various nonprofit organizations.

Ms. Burdette is a graduate of the University of Maryland College Park School of Public Policy and earned a Fellows from the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance. She is a 2002 graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy.

“I attribute my successes to the many colleagues, neighbors, friends and family who have worked with me over the years,” says Ms. Burdette. “I consider political office to be a job and the citizens as my board of directors.”

Susan has been married to Steve Burdette, a local architect and also a former Bel Air Town Commissioner and Mayor, for 40 years. They reside in the Majors Choice neighborhood of Bel Air and are the parents of two grown sons.