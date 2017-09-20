BGE Offers $25 Reward for Room Air Conditioners and Dehumidifiers in Bel Air

From BGE:

BGE will host a recycling drop-off event in Bel Air, Saturday, September 23. Residential customers can stop by the recycling event, taking place during the Community Collection Day in Bel Air, and drop off up to two room air conditioning units and/or dehumidifiers and receive a $25 reward per appliance. The units must be in working condition to be eligible. Customers will receive a check for $25 in the mail, approximately four to six weeks after the event. BGE representatives will be on hand to unload the eligible appliances from customers’ vehicles. More information is available at BGESmartEnergy.com/RecycleMyAC or by calling 866.898.1901.

BGE residential customers interested in recycling their old room air conditioners and dehumidifiers for a $25 reward can do so at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air, MD 21014 on September 23, 2017, 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., rain or shine.

By hosting this event, BGE aims to provide customers with a quick, easy, and environmentally friendly way to properly dispose of their old units and receive a $25 reward for it. Customers who choose to recycle their old, inefficient room air conditioners or dehumidifiers help prevent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and helped avoid the release of ozone depleting substances. By removing these older units from the energy grid and properly recycling them, event participants are not only helping reduce energy demand in their communities, they’re also reducing the emission of ozone-depleting substances, greenhouses gases and ultimately helping the state of Maryland reduce its carbon footprint. Since 2013, BGE customers have recycled over 1,200 units through these events, a total of 252,706 kWh savings and the equivalent of 56.4 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled. The event is part of the BGE Smart Energy Savers Program, a suite of programs that enable customers to control energy use, leading to more efficient use of electricity and lowering energy bills from where they otherwise would be. These programs support the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency Act.