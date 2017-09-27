Harford County Health Department Offers Low-Cost Rabies Vaccines for World Rabies Day

From the Harford County Health Department:

The Harford County Health Department is partnering with 4 Paws Spa and Training Center, Inc. to offer low cost rabies vaccination in support of World Rabies Day.

Although World Rabies Day is recognized on Thursday, September 28th, the Harford County Health Department is conducting the clinic on Saturday, September 30th, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., to provide greater public accessibility to the event. The event will take place at the 4 Paws Spa and Training Center located at 121-A Industry Lane in Forest Hill.

Veterinarians will vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets for the low cost of $8.00 per animal. In addition to the vaccinations, $3.00 discounts off “wash and dry” self-service are available to pet owners through 4 Paws Spa and Training Center, Inc. with the vaccination of a dog, cat or ferret.

David Reiher, Vector Control Specialist for the Health Department’s Environmental Health Division says, “We are delighted to continue this important partnership with 4 Paws and its owner, Robin Greenwood for our 10th consecutive year. Without their cooperation and support, this very successful annual event would not be possible.”

For more information about this event or topic, visit www.harfordcountyhealth.com or contact the Harford County Health Department’s Rabies and Vector Control program at 410-877-2315.