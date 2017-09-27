Level Volunteer Fire Company to Host Fire Prevention Open House

From the Level Volunteer Fire Company:

On Sunday October 1, 2017 Level Volunteer Fire Company will host its annual Fire Prevention Open House on from 12:00 – 3:00 pm. Celebrating 64 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Harford County, the members of Level VFC are excited to open their doors to the public.

President Sandra Gallion says” every year the open house attracts hundreds of citizens.” “This is an excellent opportunity for them to learn valuable life saving information and meet the volunteers who care about their safety.” This event is free and open to the public.

Many agencies will be on hand with displays and or demonstrations during the open house. Agencies include; Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Harford County 9-1-1, Flash Max Fire Safety Super Hero, Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, HOPE trailer, Level Majorettes, Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassadors, Sparky the Fire Dog to name a few.

The annual “Fire Chief for the Day” contest will be held for all Harford County elementary and preschool aged children One winner will receive a Fire Helmet, fire jacket and a ride to school in a fire engine. All children in attendance will receive a free fire helmet, goodie bag, moon bounce jump, and pumpkin decorating kit. Children will have the chance to take a fire engine ride, squirt water from a fire hose, and try on fire fighting gear.

EMS providers will demonstrate a new CPR technique called High Performance CPR. Qual¬ity CPR improves sur¬vival from car¬diac arrest. Min¬i¬mal breaks in com¬pres¬sions, full chest recoil, ade¬quate com¬pres¬sion depth, and ade¬quate com¬pres¬sion rate are all com¬po¬nents of CPR that can increase sur¬vival from car¬diac arrest. Together, these com-po¬nents com¬bine to cre¬ate high per¬for¬mance CPR.

Free food and refreshments will be provided by the Level Ladies Auxiliary. For additional information regarding the open house contact Assistant Chief Rhonda Hinch at 12185@hcvfa.org