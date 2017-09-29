Havre de Grace Hosts First Bark For Life Event in Harford County at K-9 Cody Dog Park

From the City of Havre de Grace:

On September 23, 2017, The City of Havre de Grace and the American Cancer Society celebrated the first Bark For Life event in Harford County at k-9 Cody Dog Park in Havre de Grace, Md.

Bark For Life is an American Cancer Society fundraising event that honors the lifelong contributions of our canine caregivers.

The event featured opening remarks, a demonstration by Havre de Grace Police Department with neighboring agencies, and a celebration of both human and canine caregivers.

The City of Havre de Grace has been a long supporter of hosting American Cancer Society events in Havre de Grace, including the successful Relay For Life event held at Concord Point Park.

The Martin Administration opened k-9 Cody Dog Park in September, 2016, located at 100 Laraget Lane. The park features a half-acre fenced area which includes sections for large and small dogs.

“We take our citizens seriously; we take our veterans seriously, and we take our four-legged friends seriously,” said Mayor William T. Martin, while speaking during the event. “They are our companions and our loved ones, as well as family members.”?