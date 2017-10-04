Albert Peisinger of Bel Air Announces Candidacy for Harford County State’s Attorney

From Main St. Design:

Albert Peisinger, a Harford County resident of nearly 20 years who served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore City, has announced his candidacy for Harford County State’s Attorney. Peisinger, a Republican, will be running for the seat vacated by Joseph Cassilly who is retiring after holding the position for 35 years. Peisinger made the announcement on the steps of the courthouse in Bel Air on Thursday, September 14, followed by a reception at The Tower on Main Street.

“My experience as a prosecutor was dedicated to aggressively and fairly prosecuting serious crimes committed by violent offenders. I prosecuted countless cases covering all facets of criminal activity, including extensive experience in handling high level narcotics issues and organized crime,” says Peisinger. “I am eager for my experience to go to work here in Harford County to reduce the crime increasing in our neighborhoods.”

Peisinger, an alumnus of Towson University and Calvert Hall College, received his law degree from Widener University School of Law in 2000 and has served in the State’s Attorney’s Office of Baltimore City for over 20 years. There, he gained invaluable insight working with organizations ranging from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and working as the designated prosecutor for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). This exposure coupled with his strong relationships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies will enable him to execute his strategic plan focused on reducing violent crime and protecting potential victims.

“Encouraging community involvement, focusing on the drug epidemic, and protecting vulnerable victims are the hallmarks of my approach to improving the quality of life in Harford County,” states Peisinger. “I promise to be committed to our community and dedicated to justice, and I pledge to you that you will not find a candidate that is more experienced and determined to protect the citizens of Harford County.”

Peisinger, a member of the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, the Harford County Bar Association, and St. Margaret’s Parish, resides in Bel Air with his wife and two sons.

For more information on Peisinger, his campaign, and to read his plan, visit his website at www.peisinger.com.